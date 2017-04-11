Chestermere Art Guild Prepares for April Art Show

It’s almost time for The Chestermere Fine Art Guild Annual Show & Sale. Join the Guild members at the Chestermere Recreation Centre on Saturday, April 29 between 10 a.m. – 4 pm to view their display of recent work. They are featuring member Gail Ann Bourgeois and guest potter, Michelle Winters among the variety of other talented members.

Gail Ann Bourgeois is a long-time resident of Alberta. She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, lived in four provinces and has traveled coast to coast. Growing up in an artistic family, she was surrounded by people who instilled in her a great appreciation for her natural surroundings. She has an inherent need to express herself through art.

Gail Ann embarked on her artistic journey by exploring many crafts and art forms, teaching groups and individuals along the way. She is primarily self-taught but has also learned from numerous classes and workshops using varied mediums and styles. She finally took up the brush and oil paints about twenty five years ago and hasn’t been able to put them down since. She has been commissioned to do numerous scenes of people’s favourite memories, vacation spots, hometown scenes, as well as pet portraits. She works mainly in oils, but has produced many works in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media… always exploring, always experimenting.

Her work can be found in private collections across Canada as well as in residences and businesses in Japan.

While her favoured subjects are birds of prey and Canadian or exotic wildlife, she also finds her inspiration in the landscapes she has seen in her travels in Canada, United States, Mexico and Japan.

Gail Ann currently enjoys painting with the Chestermere Fine Art Guild and holding a co-Treasurer position as well as scheduling workshops for the group.

You can meet Gail Ann and our other members at the show. We are also pleased to welcome Michelle Winters, daughter of member Mona Clark, who will display her pottery.

Don’t miss this opportunity to win a door prize of art-related items or purchase our original colouring book. This annual event is a great way to enjoy art created by members of your community. See you there!