Chestermere Remembers

Chestermerians packed Anniversary park Nov. 11 to show their respect for Canada’s veterans and war dead.

In attendance was four-year-old Thomas Nowell who came with his parents and sister for the service.

Thomas’s dad Ben said that in coming they are trying to teach the kids the importance of remembering and showing respect.

“We’ve tried to explain it to them,” said Ben.

After the service, both Thomas and his dad placed their poppies on the Lion’s Club wreath at the cenotaph.

With hundreds of people showing their respect just like the Nowell family, organizer Nancie Huneault said the ceremony was well received in the community despite being a little colder than last year.

“I think we got a huge crowd again,” she said.

She said that this year’s ceremony continued the trend of attracting a slightly larger crowd then last year.