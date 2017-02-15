Council Approves new summer music festival

At the Feb. 6 meeting, Chestermere City Council gave their approval for a new music festival to be held on the Recreation Centre grounds on July 21.

“We wish the organizers the best of luck for a very successful event,” said Mayor Patricia Matthews.

The approval comes with several conditions that the organizers must meet.

“The City has requested that the organizers of this event do a lot of promotion and connection with residents that are directly impacted,” she said, “As well they must submit a plan about parking, traffic, security etc.”

Matthews said that the city has endeavored to address all potential concerns with the organizers.

“Since this is the first year for this music festival there will be learnings for sure but everything that can be thought of as a potential concern has been discussed,” said Matthews.

Festival organizers expect to have between 7,500 and 8,000 people in attendance.

Matthews encourages residents to attend to ensure the success and future growth of festivals in Chestermere.

“It’s always great to see new community initiatives and ways for us to showcase Chestermere to those who maybe aren’t familiar with us yet,” she said.