Fresh vegetables, handicrafts and craft beer

It just got a little bit easier for Albertan’s to find that favourite craft beer or try a new small batch liquor.

Starting on Aug. 15 policy amendments by the provincial government and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) will allow the sale of Alberta craft beers and spirits at approved farmers markets.

“This is a win-win for Alberta’s businesses and consumers and a positive development for the broader community as we all get a chance to discover and support more locally made products,” said AGLC acting president & CEO Alain Maisonneuve.

Chestermere’s Farmer’s Market is one of the more than 125 markets in the province that could soon be selling beer and spirits alongside the already approved cottage wines.

“This is yet another way the Government of Alberta is cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary regulatory burdens on small businesses and consumers,” said Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board Joe Ceci, “This creates new business opportunities for entrepreneurs who are truly at the heart of this policy change.”

Each individual farmer’s market is still in charge of setting policies to allow or ban the sale of liquor at their market.

The province said that there are about 92 liquor manufacturers in Alberta, many of whom have lobbied the government to permit the sale of their products at approved farmers and artisan markets.

In making this change, the AGLC hopes to give these small breweries and distilleries access to new markets and the opportunity to broader their consumer base.

Also coming into effect on Aug. 15 are changes to liquor licenses creating a new taproom licence.

This new category of license allows liquor manufacturers to offer food service along with events and entertainment, a combination of services commonly referred to as a taproom.

The AGLC created this license to allow the manufacturers the flexibility to host events and encourage greater connectivity in their communities.

“When we consulted with Alberta’s manufacturers, it was clear that our liquor licence classes needed to be updated to reflect the needs of this very dynamic industry,” said Maisonneuve.

“Manufacturers have more options in how they welcome customers to where they produce their product and offer event and entertainment hosting service,” he said.

In addition to the new licensing, the Gaming and Liquor Regulation has also been amended allowing small manufacturers to operate licensed restaurants or bar locations separate from where they produce their products.