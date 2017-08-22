Fun and Golf Games

Preparations are underway for the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual golf tournament.

“Come out and have some fun,” said Chamber of Commerce President Frank Lavallée.

Hosted at Lakeside Golf Club, Lavallee said that every year the chamber tries something new to keep the tournament fun and exciting for players.

“Every year we try and make it a fresh new golf tournament,” he said, “This year will be doing the poker hand game, we will also have toonie shooters and this year we are having a small trade show for some businesses to advertise and educated people on what they do.”

The tournament is more than just golf. In addition to the poker hand game and toonie shooters there will also be hole and skill challenges with different prizes.

“The challenges will be closest to the pin, longest drive, longest put, ball in the water and 4 different hole in ones for a chance to win $5,000 to $10,000,” he said.

There will also be prizes for the top three teams.

The tournament and trade show is both a fundraiser for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank and a place to network within the Chestermere business community.

He said that by sponsoring the tournament the chamber is bringing local businesses together and helping to raise awareness of what the local business community has to offer in Chestermere.

“The golf tournament is a good way to meet new people and see people you don’t see on a day to day,” said Lavallee.

He said that the chamber chose to support the food bank because there is always a need.

“This year with our golf tournament being in September we will be able to help the foodbank in time for the Christmas hampers,” he said.

Registration for the tournament is open until Sept. 4 and costs $130 per golfer or $500 to register as a foursome.

They have room for 72 golfers. Lavallee said that there is still have room for people to register online at the Chestermere Chamber of commere website, www.chestermerechamber.com.

“Make sure everyone is ready to come out and have some fun and bring your toonies,” said Lavallee.