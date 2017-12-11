Lifepath Wellness hosts Holiday party

. The Lifepath Wellness and Chestermere Station teams raised $1580 for the program through various team fundraising activities over the last 2 months. Top Row Left to Right: Paulette Tippe, Mayor Chalmers, Danielle Fermin, Dr. Ethan Zuker, Dr. Genevieve Zuker, Melanie Scott, Loreen McIlwrick Bottom Row Left to Right: Santa, Dr. John Huynh, Dr. Jed Snatic Photo Submitted
The wagon ride sets off from Chestermere Station during the Second Annual Holiday Party Dec. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Five-month-old Zoraver Cheema tugs on Santa’s beard as he meets the jolly old elf for the first time at the Second Annual Holiday Party Dec. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield