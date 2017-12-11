    Home / News / Local News / Lifepath Wellness hosts Holiday party

    Lifepath Wellness hosts Holiday party

    Posted on December 11, 2017
    lifepath - cwd cheque

    . The Lifepath Wellness and Chestermere Station teams raised $1580 for the program through various team fundraising activities over the last 2 months. Top Row Left to Right: Paulette Tippe, Mayor Chalmers, Danielle Fermin, Dr. Ethan Zuker, Dr. Genevieve Zuker, Melanie Scott, Loreen McIlwrick Bottom Row Left to Right: Santa, Dr. John Huynh, Dr. Jed Snatic Photo Submitted

    lifepath Christmas Party_B1J0298

    The wagon ride sets off from Chestermere Station during the Second Annual Holiday Party Dec. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    lifepath Christmas Party_E3A9511

    Five-month-old Zoraver Cheema tugs on Santa’s beard as he meets the jolly old elf for the first time at the Second Annual Holiday Party Dec. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *