Loop Around the Lake has its best turnout yet

The ninth running of the Loop Around the Lake turned out to be the biggest yet.

About 180 residents of all ages turned out to run, walk and even hand cycle their way through the 12K, 5K and 1K fun run courses on a perfect sunny Sunday morning.

More important, organizer Bernie Maillet said the race has managed to raise almost $91,000 for the local library fund, putting it on track to top $100,000 for the tenth anniversary next year.

Maillet says the race has grown over the years, from an initial start of about 60 racers to more than 150 last year.

Overall results

12K

1: Jon Stockdale, 46:36.37

2:Darienne Wourms, 51:34.74

3: Blake Smith, 53:26.08

12K Handcycle

1: Nolan Weibe, 38:06.97

5K

1: Russell McLellan 19:57.47

2: Ken Furdal, 20:34.61

3: Noah Skrynyk, 21:36.20

1K

1: Charlie Davidson, 5:29.55

2: Benjamin Buchwald, 5:40.72

3: Aliza Thompson, 5:42.22