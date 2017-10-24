Photos from the week

From right: Kaden Van Den Eynden, 10, and Carter Van Den Eynden, 8, laugh as an Imperial Officer from the 501st Legion reads at the library’s Star Wars Reads night Oct. 11. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
From left: Maximus Drag and Nolan Walsh, both 5, chat with a Tie Fighter Pilot from the 501st Legion at the library’s Star Wars Reads night Oct. 11. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The 11th annual Chestermere Lions Pumpkin Patch took over the field at the Recreation Centre Oct. 21. Kids had a chance to pick out their pumpkins from the field as well as enjoy hot chocolate and hot dogs at the event that raised funds for the club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Two-year-old Shea Sulz checks out a pumpkin as he tries to select a pumpkin with his mom Kerry and little sister Quinn at the 11th annual Chestermere Lions Pumpkin Patch at the Recreation Centre Oct. 21. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield