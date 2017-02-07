Premier officially recognizes Black History Month

Alberta’s Premier, Rachel Notley, officially proclaimed February as Black History Month in recognition of the contributions that people of Caribbean and African descent have made to Alberta.

“Black History Month gives us the chance to learn more about the black experience in Alberta, to hear stories of struggle, of hope and of triumph.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on our history and to inspire Albertans of all backgrounds to work towards a better Alberta for all of us,” said Notley in a press release, “our diversity is our strength and it should be celebrated now and for years to come.”

Premier Notley made the announcement Jan. 31 in Edmonton with Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda and Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd.

They were joined at the announcement by representatives from the African and Caribbean communities.

“We value multiculturalism and diversity in our province.

“The contributions of the black community are a part of Alberta’s greater story that add to our culture, economy and quality of life,” said Miranda.

With this proclamation, Alberta joins B. C. Ontario and Quebec in recognizing Black History Month.