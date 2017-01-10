Record number of food hampers given out in 2016

2016 was a record setting year for the number of families helped by the Chestermere Regional Food Bank.

“We certainly weren’t expecting this kind of growth,” said Mardi Oel, Executive Director of the Chestermere Regional Food Bank.

The food bank delivered 395 food hampers over the course of last year to local families in need. They also distributed an additional 74 special Christmas hampers in December.

The combined total of 469 hampers was about a 70 per cent increase from 2015’s total.

Oel said it was back in March that they realized the need was greatly increasing in the region when they had their first month with more than 30 hampers delivered.

“We had never had over 25 hampers in a month,” she said.

They delivered 35 hampers in March 2016.

“That kind of made us stand up and take notice,” said Oel.

The food bank’s numbers where over 30 hampers for 7 months last year with every month except January having more than 25 food hampers delivered.

They set the record for the most regular hampers in November with the delivery of 47, something Oel said may be attributable to Employment Insurance benefits expiring.

Every aspect of the food banks support programs saw an increase last year. Fortunately donations were able to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve never turned anyone away,” said Oel.

“Going forward we don’t expect to have to turn anyone away.

The donations the last couple of months have been absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

Oel is hoping that the community’s generosity will continue in 2017, especially if the need continues to grow.

“I don’t see the need dropping,” she said, “I hope it doesn’t increase.”

Not only have residents been generous with their donations, they have been generous with their time.

“They’ve been fantastic,” said Oel.

Regardless of whether the need levels out or continues to increase Oel said the food bank will have to make some adjustments, especially if donations don’t keep up with the need.

She said that they can adjust the make up of the hampers if necessary but at the moment the food bank is in good position to meet the needs of the community.

The shelves are stocked at the food bank ready to provide for January’s food hampers.

“I wouldn’t say we’re low on anything at the moment,” she said.

Oel hopes that need levels out at an average of 35 or less hampers per month for 2017.