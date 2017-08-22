Stay for Supper

Every year for the past 27 years, the Chestermere Agricultural Society has organized Chestermere’s Country Fair. On September 9, they will do it all over again for the 28th time! This year, they have added something new and exciting to the lineup of activities- A Fall Supper and Dance.

The festivities begin at 5:00 pm and will wind up around midnight.

Once everyone has enjoyed a roast beef dinner, the auctioneer will start auctioning off 25 delicious pies. These aren’t just any pies! The Wednesday before the fair, the Red Ribbon Committee of the Agricultural Society has a free pie making workshop. Participants bring their filling of choice, and volunteers help them make their pie crust. Each pie maker also has to decorate their pie box as an added selling feature for the auction. The proceeds will be donated to STARS air ambulance and the Chestermere Agricultural Society. The Agricultural society uses funds raised to continue offering community activities such as Country Connections Spring Fair, the farmers’ market and the Country Fair.

Once the pies are sold, the auctioneer

will also be auctioning off some fabulous prizes donated by members of the community such as a week at Camp Chestermere.

The winners of the Red Ribbon trophies will also be awarded after dinner. Once the big winners have received the recognition they deserve, people can hit the dance floor to bust a move or two.

The AG society is teaming up with the CRCA to make this an enjoyable night for the community to get out and socialize with friends and neighbours, and meet some new people in the community.

Early bird ticket pricing has been extended until August 31. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for children 12 and under until then. If you’d like to get your tickets, volunteer for the evening or learn more about the Country Fair, you can visit www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.ca. You can also email chestermereAGsociety@gmail.com to get tickets delivered right to your door!

If you just want to come to the dance, that’s an option too. Tickets will be available for the dance at the CRCA office or at the door.

The Chestermere Agricultural Society hopes that people will take advantage of this new addition to the Country Fair, so they can make it an annual supper.