Surf and Turf Fundraiser on Mother’s Day weekend

It’s that time of year again, Chestermere’s premier social event of the year, the 8th Annual Surf ‘n’ Turf Fundraising Dinner and Dance, this Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 13th.

Every year this great occasion ushers in the unofficial start of the summer season and will certainly sellout again. What better way than treating yourself to a great meal of fresh cooked delectable whole Atlantic Lobster and sumptuous Alberta Beef Steak with all the fixings. Once again adding an extra heaping of Maritime flavour, will be Celtic band “Fraid Knot”. Our band comes back by popular demand with their fine mix of Celtic, rock and a little country thrown in. Their rich sound employs traditional mandolin, accordion, skin drum and bouzouki instrumentation, with a decidedly rockin’ edge and fine vocal harmonies. For sure to delight all who attend!

Also up for grabs are some great door prizes, a Silent Auction, a 50-50 draw and a Heads and Tails competition, always a crowd pleaser. There will be an “Instant Wine Cellar” draw with only 100 tickets sold, a great chance to win 25 bottles of Premium wine. And this year a draw for a Mexican vacation with only 500 tickets sold.

In past years, this Knights of Columbus fundraiser has benefited the Chestermere Food Bank, over 10 Wheelchairs distributed, the Cenotaph monument at Anniversary Park and the Chestermere Family Bike Park. For our 8th annual event your support will be focused once again on the Calgary Elizabeth House. Elizabeth House provides a safe and nurturing environment for pregnant and parenting youth, who would otherwise have nowhere else to go. During their stay, these young individuals are helped to improve their physical, emotional and financial stability. Chestermarians have always been know for their generous support of others in need, so please join us in this worthy cause and a spectacular evening out, too.

Saturday, May 13th at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Cocktails at 5;30, Dinner at 6;30. Tickets are just $80 for a full night of fine food, fun and entertainment with your friends and neighbours. Just ask anyone who has attended in the past, a great time had by all. Don’t forget to invite friends, relatives and co-workers. Free Limo service home afterwards supplied by Mountain View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

For Tickets Call 403-923-0099 0r 403-272-2456 or text 403-519-8462

The Chestermere Knights of Columbus, Council 14492 looks forward to seeing you and thanks you for your continued support.