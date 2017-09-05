The South East Rocky View Foodbank (S.E.R.V) is moving headquarters to Langdon

The board members of the S.E.R.V. food bank would like to thank the Bow Valley Agricultural Society at the Indus Recreation Centre for donating a home for the community foodbank since 1994. Over the past 3 years the S.E.R.V. Foodbank has seen an exponential increase in the demand for hampers. As we look forward at the continual development of Langdon and the surrounding area we have realized the need for the foodbank to grow and develop alongside. Over the past year the board has been working hard to strengthen the Society and ensure the future growth and financial security of the S.E.R.V. Foodbank, transforming from a charity to a registered non-profit society in addition to being a charity. This change has allowed us to become members of the Foodbanks of Alberta and the Food Banks Canada Network, opening up new opportunities and access to grants.

The opportunity to move to a larger space arose when the owner of the Langdon Medical Clinic, Dr. Alexander Lukubisa offered to donate a space at the back of the Langdon Medical Clinic. The space is centrally located for our clientele, closer to the Langdon Buy Low, the Langdon Community Garden, and a potentially a larger volunteer base.

The new space is large enough to accommodate a fridge, freezer and plenty of shelving which has been obtained through the Calgary Foundation-Strategic Opportunity Grant and the Food Banks Alberta- Rural Assistance Grant. Over the summer months volunteers have been busy preparing and we will be providing hampers out of the new location by the beginning of September 2017.

We would like to say a sincere thank you to: Dr. Alexander Lukubisa of Langdon Medical Centre, Calgary Foundation, Food Banks Alberta, Bow Valley Agricultural Society, Langdon Buy Low, Lyndsay and Trevor Bitner, the S.E.R.V food bank volunteers (Monique Williams, Lisa MacDonald, Katherine Winkler, Colette Curkan, Sue Wood, Julie Meier, Corinne Dahm, Laurel Weigum, Kelly Callum, Jason Williams) and the Bow Valley 4-H Club who helped with the move into the new space and stock our shelves.

If you would like to volunteer for the South East Rocky View Foodbank please contact at: 587-585-7378.

New Location: 106, 355 Centre Street NW (Behind Langdon Medical Clinic)

You can also find us on Facebook: South East Rocky View Food Bank Society @servfoodbank