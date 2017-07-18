Two arrested after a rock was thrown into traffic on Trans-Canada Highway

Strathmore RCMP have arrested two men after a large rock was thrown into traffic, striking a vehicle and injuring one, on Highway 1 East of the city.

Police responded to a complaint that a rock had been thrown through the windshield of an eastbound vehicle on July 4.

The rock struck a female in the vehicle who was transported to hospital and treated for injuries to her face.

After investigation, RCMP have charged 25-year-old Brandon Marleau and 19-year-old Hunter Marleau both from the Strathmore area, with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon.

They were both released on conditions, and their first court appearance is scheduled for July 18 in Strathmore Provincial Court.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Crime Stoppers can also be contact online at www.tipsubmit.com.