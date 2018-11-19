5th Annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” at St. Gabriel School

St. Gabriel The Archangel Students came out in full force to once again support the annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” on November 9th. Twelve teams registered for this fun tournament in support of breast cancer. Each team made a minimum donation of $2.00 per player to participate The games were intense, the crowd was alive and the players were exceptional. A junior high and senior high division was created within the competition. The junior high final was between the teams “Jungle Cats” and “Hype 8”. In the end, Hype 8 defeated the Jungle Cats. Congratulations to Sophia, Jose, Ava, Gabby, Scarlett, Michael, Shenika and Chase.

The high school final saw a matchup of “Viking Pandas” against a lineup of the “Pink Crush”. After a great game, The Pink Crush once again claimed the cup with their powerful serves and hits. Congratulations to Tommy, Kaylie, Zoe, Grace, Ben, Daniel and Paige. In addition, congratulations to the two spirit team winners: “Lil Tykes Who Spike” and “Jungle Cats” as it was a very difficult decision this year due to the outstanding team spirit and uniforms. A very special thank you to all volunteers and supporters of this great event.