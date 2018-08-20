Chestermere High School Athletics AUGUST 20, 2018

The 2018-2019 athletics season is starting to ramp up with the start of the football training camp. All other fall sports will commence the first week of classes. We look forward to another excellent year of Chestermere Athletics.

FOOTBALL

The Chestermere High football season started up with the first on field session, this past Friday. We will be continuing camp this week with meetings every afternoon at 5 pm and on field sessions from 6-8 pm. The team leaves Friday afternoon for Medicine Hat to play McCoy in an exhibition game on Saturday afternoon. There will also be a parent meeting Wednesday August 22nd at 7:30. With returning players at many key positions, we are looking to have a successful year. If there are any Chestermere High students for the coming year who are interested in playing for the team, they are encouraged to make their way to practice this week as there are very few practices before our first game. Rocky View league play begins on Thursday, August 30th. For further information please contact Coach Ledieu at sledieu@rockyview.ab.ca

ALBERTA SUMMER GAMES

Congratulations to CHS volleyball player, Hailey Bailey. Hailey and her partner earned the gold medal in beach volleyball at the Alberta Summer Games. The talented duo went undefeated in the competition earning gold for Zone 2. Hailey enters her second year at CHS, as a Grade 11 student. Last year, as a rookie, she started for the Laker volleyball and was a key member of the team that finished second in 4A Zones. She also played on the JV basketball team. Hailey has a huge future in athletics and will be a leader here next two years.

COWBOYS ALUMNI SUIT UP FOR THE CALGARY COLTS

It was great to see four Cowboys alumni playing for the Calgary Colts this past Sunday in PJFC league play. All four players saw some action in the game. Deni Cekic returns for his second season with the Colts and starts as a defensive end. Alen Cekic and Graham Litwiller are rookie receivers with the squad, while Reid McRuvie is a rookie defensive end. This is the most number of Cowboys alumni that we have ever had playing with the Colts in the same year. Best of luck to these four outstanding young men as they pursue their post-secondary football dreams

ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENTS

If anyone ever has information on Chestermere graduates playing post-secondary athletics please let me know. I report as much as I have information on, but do not always receive information on all alumni and all sports