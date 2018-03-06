Chestermere High School Athletics March 5

It was an excellent weekend of basketball with two of our teams winning the league championships. Special congratulations to the Senior Girls who earned their 5th consecutive championship. For the seniors they finish their careers with four league championship, going back to Grade 9, and never lost a league game in four years. All four teams will work very hard, this week, to prepare for the South Central Zone Championships.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lakers Varsity Girls team played their semi-final divisional playoff game against Springbank at home last Thursday night. The team had a strong showing defeating the Phoenix 87-13. Kasey Haasen was high scorer and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cadence Meszaros added 15 points and Natalie McKernon 13. The win took them to the final against Cochrane Cobras on Saturday. It was a close game at the half with the Lakers ahead, 30-23. In the second half the Lakers put some strong defensive pressure on the Cochrane and came away with a 67-42 win. Kendal Russell had a great game scoring 21 points and Kasey chipped in with with 9 points and 9 rebounds. The Lakers are hosting 4A Zone Championships at Chestermere High School and will play Holy Trinity on Tuesday and Foothills Composite on Thursday; both games at 6:00 pm. The winner of zones will qualify for provincials in Medicine Hat the following week

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Last week the boys began their journey in RVSA playoffs with a quarter-final matchup against Bow Valley. The Lakers finished with a 75-39 victory. A balanced attack was led by Luke Russell’s great effort and energy in the 4th quarter. The win set up a semifinal matchup with Springbank on Friday. The team got off to a hot start leading 22-0 after the first 5 minutes and finished with an 84-54 victory. The Lakers were led by Logan Bennett with 20 points. Saturday afternoon saw the Lakers take on the undefeated Cobras from Cochrane in the RVSA Gold Medal game. The Lakers lead from the tip to the final buzzer in a very competitive 80-71 victory. Malek Meddeb paced the Lakers with 25 points, as Bennett added another 20 points and 12 rebounds in to clinch the RVSA title. Next up for the Lakers are the 4A South Central Zones against the teams from Okotoks, HTA and Foothills Composite.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

The Senior Boys began their divisional play-off week facing off against the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers in a quarter- final match. This would be a large task as their previous meeting in league play saw the Lakers defeated by 40 points. The Lakers came out firing on all cylinders and playing impressive on both sides of the ball, and led the first quarter 19-9, thanks in large part to the 10 points put up by Tyrone Grey. The Lakers kept the energy up through the first half. The Cavs pushed back but the Lakers Mo Meddeb answered back with a 9 point third quarter effort. The Lakers walked away with a 75-55 point victory. Two days later the Lakers faced the number one ranked Cochrane Cobras. The Chestermere High boys put in an impressive effort, matching the Cobras through most of the first half. Unfortunately, the Cochrane team proved too much and the Lakers lost

75-54. This week the Lakers will host zone play against HTA and Foothills Composite, both from Okotoks.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Girls lost their quarter-final divisional playoff game against Bow Valley, knocking them out of league playoffs. The team will be playing in Zones on both Tuesday and Wednesday against Foothills Composite and Holy Trinity Academy. Both games start at 5:00 . The championship game will be decided by results in the tournament round robin games, and will take place on Friday at FCHS at 5:00. The JV Girls are hoping for a strong finish to their season.