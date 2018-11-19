Chestermere High School Athletics Nov 19

It was a record setting weekend for Chestermere volleyball. All three teams earned a medal at the South Central Zone Championships, with both girls teams finishing with a gold medal. This was the best weekend in school history for the volleyball program.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

A HUGE congratulation goes out to the Senior Girls Volleyball team on their 4A South Central Zone Championship win this weekend. After earning 3rd place in Divisionals , the girls carried the momentum into the weekend. They finished their round robin losing a close game to Foothills Composite and defeating Holy Trinity Academy, finishing 2nd. Going into the playoffs, the Lakers faced a rematch with HTA and came out on top winning 3-1. The girls stepped up their game in a very exciting final as they claimed their victory in 3 straight sets. This is the school’s first ever 4A volleyball championship and the first zone championship for the senior girls since 2012. The Lakers season now continues with the 4A Provincial Championships, which are held in Grande Prairie. Well done coaches and players. Best of luck in provincials.

JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

It was an exciting end of the season for the JV Girls volleyball team, as they travelled to Highwood High School for the 3A/4A Zone Championship. After facing tough competition, the team finished undefeated and took home the gold medal. The most intense game was the final against Springbank, which went to three sets. The Lakers had a slow start losing the first set, but came back strong winning the second and then the third set with a score of 15-13. This is the first gold medal finish in the history of Chestermere High School for JV Girls Volleyball! Brooke Young, setter for the team, brought her positive energy and consistent leadership to the court which played an instrumental role in their victory. Another key player was power hitter Julia Pederson, who peaked at the most critical time of the season and earned the team valuable points with her strong hitting and dependable serving.

Coach McLean and the team would like to extend a special thank you to community coach David Wildman who supported skill and strategy development throughout the season. He was successful in building a cohesive team which came together for the end of season victory. Gratitude also goes out to the many family members who supported the team throughout the season. Thanks, as well, go to Coach McLean for all of her hard work.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Boys finished their season with a bronze medal at the South Central Zone Championships, hosted at Chestermere High School. Thanks to Coach Farrell for his time and expertise with the team, this season. Best of luck to the seniors.