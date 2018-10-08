Chestermere High School Athletics Oct 8

It was crazy week, with the dump of snow. Many events and practices were cancelled or postponed. I hope that everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend.

FOOTBALL

The football team was scheduled to host W.H. Croxford, last Thursday. With the amount of snow the game had to be moved to Airdrie. The boys suffered a 40-22 loss but did some good things. They mounted a comeback in the second half but could not get it closer than 4 points. Matt Premuziak returned a Cavaliers fumble for a 45 yard “scoop and score” touchdown. Offensively, touchdowns were scored by Nathan Porterfield on a 68 yard reception from Logan Bennett and Roy Outh on a 30 yard run. Two point conversions were scored by Ethan Hiebert and Mitchell Hides. Rookie quarterback, Logan Bennett, had a strong outing with a touchdown pass and also threw for two successful 2 point conversions. This Friday the boys will play their last league game of the year, against the strong Springbank Phoenix. The week after playoffs will begin.

JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Junior Girls lost their match 3-2 against Springbank last week. This week the Lakers will host the first place Cochrane Cobras.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Girls lost 3-0 last week against the first place Springbank Phoenix. This week they will host the always tough Cochrane Cobras.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Boys also lost 3-0, last week, to Springbank. The boys will travel to Cochrane, this week, to face the first place Cobras.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Lakers did not play last week due to the snow. They will play their final league game next week with quarter-final playoffs starting on October 11. With a win, the girls will advance to the semi-finals. It will be a busy week for them.