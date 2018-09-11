Chestermere High School Athletics Sept 10

The fall sports season is up and running. It looks like a busy week with tryouts, games and special events.

FOOTBALL UPDATE

The Lakers football team has had a competitive last few weeks. The Lakers dropped their Rocky View league opener to a strong Bert Church Chargers team last Thursday and then followed that up with a competitive loss to the strong Bishop O’Byrne Bobcats. Leading the Lakers offensively in both weeks have been seniors Dakota Konschuh and Roy Outh. In the receiving corps, Cody Currey and Jacob Dubois have been improving every week. Defensively the Lakers are being led by Blair Rota in the secondary and Kalum Konschuh and Mitch Tessemaker at linebacker.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

This Friday, September 14th, the Lakers have their home opener at 6 pm against the George McDougall Mustangs. It is also our annual double feature Friday Night Lights game, with an outdoor movie after the game. Monetary donations will be accepted for the CHS Terry Fox run. This is the best attended game of the year so come out and be part of the action.

GOLF

Good luck to the olf team who will be competing this Wednesday in Strathmore for the Rocky View Divisional Championship. A special thank-you to Robert Wilson for helping Chestermere High School organize and run the Divisional and Zone Golf Championships at the Strathmore Golf Course. Thank-you to Brian Bassen and Josh Witty for letting us participate at Strathmore Golf course for both events. We truly appreciate all of your help and support in running these two events.

GIRLS SOCCER

Girls soccer will be competing this Thursday at Chestermere High School against Bow Valley High School, as the Lakers start their season. The game starts at 4:30 on Utley Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Congratulations to all the athletes who made the JV and Varsity Girls volleyball teams. The Senior Girls compete at SAIT this upcoming weekend and the JV Girls begin their season next week. Good luck ladies! Senior Boys volleyball will finish tryouts this week and will be playing at WH Croxford this weekend in the first games of the year. Good luck boys! All teams start their league seasons next week.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Cross Country team will be having practice this week and preparing for the zone championships. Any athletes interested in joining please contact Ms. Gegolick.

FOOTBALL SILENT AUCTION FUND RAISER

The football team is doing their 15th annual Kickoff Dinner on Thursday, at 6:00, to help support the football program. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. It will also be the start of the on-line auction. Go to https://www.32auctions.com/ChestermereFootball2018 to view the items that are up for bid. There are some amazing items that have been donated, mostly from the football families themselves with value ranging anywhere from $25-$1200.

AUCTION DETAILS:

Online Auction starts – Sept 13 at 6pm

Online Auction ends – Sept 26 at 8pm

Pickup/Payment Night – Sept 27 from 6:30-8:00 pm (at the high school office)

Cash/cheque/debit/credit will be accepted. Shipping will NOT be offered.

Thank you in advance for your support and interest in ensuring that the great legacy of this program remains strong for years to come. If there are any questions about the auction, please contact Elisa Hides at elisa.hides@gmail.com