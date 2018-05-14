City Council increases its education budget

Chestermere city council passed an amendment to its Elected Officials Remuneration & Expense Policy at the May 7 council meeting.

The amended policy increases the annual amount that a council member can claim for educational courses and conferences. Council members are now able to claim up to $5000, increased from the previously accepted $1000.

Councilors are able to claim their registration fees, transportation and accommodation costs and meals while attending a course for the city.

The changes to the policy came after council had previously amended the policy at the February 20 council meeting however as council worked through the budget review in early April city administration recommended this additional amendment to better serve the new council’s needs.