Getting Functionally fit to compete on the FireFight world stage

Chestermere’s FireFit teams are partnering with F45 Chestermere for a workout fundraiser in support of the team April 21.

“We’ve got to a point now that we’re starting to nip at the heels of some of the bigger teams,” said Senior Firefighter Rob Barchard with Chestermere Fire Services (CFS).

“What Niki with F45 is doing is allowing us to take the next step,” he said.

While not an official part of their job, there are three FireFit teams comprised of five firefighters from CFS that will be competing this year.

The fundraiser, which is being held on Saturday, April 21 at F45 will consist of three fitness classes with participation in the class being by cash donation to the FireFit teams.

Workouts will start 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The workouts for the fundraiser are known as The Hollywood and are one-hour long hybrid class with both cardio and strength training.

“It’s one of our most loved sessions,” said gym owner Niki Still.

Anyone 16 and over is invited to come and workout.

In addition to working out, the firefighters and F45 will be working together to create a fun community party as well.

“It’s nice to just get out and have some fun, which is ultimately what the entire thing’s about,” said Barchard.

The fire department will have some of their trucks and equipment set up along with some educational materials for fire prevention week and examples showing the difference between the firefighter’s regular gear and FireFit competition gear.

“It’s a more of a community wide event,” she said, “We want everyone to come and take a fitness class for sure but if that doesn’t work they can still check out the other things.”

Adding to both the fundraising and the fun, there will be a silent auction for the chance to ride in the fire truck to school, or a ride in the department’s Aerial truck.

“You get to see some fire trucks, you get to do an awesome workout,” said Barchard.

For those participating in the workout, they’ll have the chance to work up a sweat alongside the FireFit competitors.

“We’re hopefully going to have three to five of the FireFit competitors in the class sweating it out with everybody else,” said Barchard.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to cover the registration fees for the teams as well as to help purchase competition gear for the firefighters.

“There’s some specific FireFit gear that’s actually cut down to the minimum weight and maximum movement,” said Barchard.

They are looking to raise their registration fees for the season, which is $700 per competition for the three teams of five people.

Any money raised in excess of the registration fees will be going to support the purchase of the specialized gear which costs $2000 per person.

In planning the fundraiser, Still said that it just made sense to her to partner with the FireFit competitors.

FireFit is, in part, about keeping firefighters fit enough to do their job and Still said that F45 is all about keeping functionally fit.

“It just seemed like the right partnership to do in supporting them,” she said.

The FireFit team was started in 2015 as a way to encourage fitness at Chestermere Fire Services.

For more information about the fundraiser and to register, go to http://bit.ly/2pgE86h.