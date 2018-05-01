Hockey association honours its members

The Chestermere Minor Hockey Association packed them in for their annual awards, getting more than 500 people for a standing-room-only celebration.
The event Sunday, April 29 at the Chestermere Regional Community Association has grown as strongly as hockey has over the past few years and this one was the biggest yet, with kids from each team honoured in four separate categories.
The Esso Medals of Achievment were handed out to most sportsmanlike player, most improved and most dedicated, while there as also the player’s choice award — voted on by those who take the ice. There were also memorial awards for top players in each level plus those for coaches and officials.
The CMHA changed the program this year and the result was it felt much more like an awards ceremony. Instead of a door prize, the CMHA recognized the Humboldt Broncos, raising around $1,000.
“We took a collection and we will donate the money to KidSport in honour of the Humboldt Broncos, and CMHA will match it,” said CMHA vice-president Chris Wallin.
“We packed the hall. There’s no facility big enough to hold the whole association anymore.”
The 2017-18 season will basically close for the summer when the CMHA holds its annual general meeting on Tuesday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.
Craig Kletzel Memorial Hockey Foundation: Hannah Deck
Markus Lavallee Memorial Award: Tyler Gingras
Goalie of the Year: Bryson White
Coach of the Year: Tony Vantol
Peewee Player of the Year: Jenna Murphy
Bantam Player of the Year: Parker Kathol
Midget Player of the Year: Parker Hjelsvold
Graduating Midget Player of the Year: Carter Brown
Junior Player of the Year: Riley Doiron
CIRA Official of the Year: Trey Zimmerman
Most Sportsmanlike Team: Atom 1
Most sportsmanlike: Jake Gardener
Most improved: Daysen Poyser
Most dedicated: Nathan Snook
Most sportsmanlike: Brody Black
Most improved: Connor MacEwan
Most dedicated: Mason Mallet
Most sportsmanlike: Conner Handel
Most improved: Aiden Girard
Most dedicated: Max Klassen
Tyke Red
Most sportsmanlike: Logan Bourgault
Most improved: Easton Harper
Most dedicated: Everett Penny
Most sportsmanlike: Eric Sexton
Most improved: Weston Sikora
Most dedicated: Moe Rafih
Most sportsmanlike: Vinny Lehouillier
Most improved: Lincoln Cabana
Most dedicated: Jawad Eldessouki
Most sportsmanlike: Kyler Sorochak
Most improved: Adam Sexton
Most dedicated: Adam Halat
Players choice award: Mirco Dufour
Most sportsmanlike: Niko Bec
Most improved: William Grieve
Most dedicated: Colten Neale
Players choice award: Evan Cook
Most sportsmanlike: Zachary Lowe
Most improved: Damien Clapton
Most dedicated: Beckham Van Tol
Players choice award: Kieran Gill
Most sportsmanlike: Ian Godley
Most improved: Gryphon Prusky
Most dedicated: Jaden Gill
Players choice award: Mohamed Souraya
Most sportsmanlike: Brendan Clark
Most improved: Lochlan MacDonald
Most dedicated: Nolan Harvey
Players choice award: Nathan Loria
Most sportsmanlike: Ole Haug
Most improved: Chase Lam
Most dedicated: Sam From
Players choice award: Levi Buckingham
Most sportsmanlike: Owen Marcotte
Most improved: Malcolm Forbes
Most dedicated: Oliver Dreger
Players choice award: Lily Grant
Most sportsmanlike: Grady Watkins
Most improved: Brooklyn Deck
Most dedicated: Keiran Neale
Players choice award: Luca Dufour
Most sportsmanlike: Lucas Nordquist
Most improved: Matteo Sartore
Most dedicated: Lucas Rees
Players choice award: Kaden Hayes
Most sportsmanlike: Kohl Sinnott
Most improved: Brady Hainstock
Most dedicated: A.J. Gunn
Players choice award: Cameron Johnson
Most sportsmanlike: Katie Thiemann
Most improved: Adam Harvey
Most dedicated: Cillian Andrews
Players choice award: Kalan Bell
Most sportsmanlike: Logan Klassen
Most improved: Mohammed Abdallah
Most dedicated: Declan Armstrong
Players choice award: Tyson McDonald
Most sportsmanlike: Jaidyn Millard
Most improved: Jayden Rae
Most dedicated: Khushjot Khaira
Players choice award: Rory Dreger
Most sportsmanlike: Ben Kozak
Most improved: Kerr Wallin
Most dedicated: Austin Drinkwalter
Players choice award: Landon Knight
Most sportsmanlike: Jordan Boychuk
Most improved: Nash Pierson
Most dedicated: Peter Godley
Players choice award: Adam Crnkovic
Most sportsmanlike: Dixon Cowan
Most improved: Jake Rota
Most dedicated: Kale Erickson
Players choice award: Remy Rae
Most sportsmanlike: Holly Drinkwalter
Most improved: Nolan Murphy
Most dedicated: Easton Weyman
Players choice award: Nate Smith
Most sportsmanlike: Jacob Brennan
Most improved: Noah Macewen
Most dedicated: Caleb Crozier-Connors
Players choice award: Kaiden Larocque
Most sportsmanlike: Tagir Galin
Most improved: Carson McMillan
Most dedicated: Keiran Curley
Players choice award: Jenna Murphy
Most sportsmanlike: Brayden Carlson
Most improved: Eric Castro
Most dedicated: Kyle Provencher
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Carter Fair
Most improved: Kaleb Copeland
Most dedicated: Faith Drinkwalter
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Dillon Thomas
Most improved: Cole Pedersen
Most dedicated: Davis Johnson
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Paige Reid-Woodill
Most improved: Keagan McLaughlin
Most dedicated: Dylan McVittie
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Bryce McPherson
Most improved: Brody Lester
Most dedicated: Nolan Bailey
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Jordan Hassett
Most improved: Carson Rawlysuk
Most dedicated: Bryson White
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Joshua Mutch
Most improved: Caiden Watson
Most dedicated: Tyler Gingras
Players choice award:
Most sportsmanlike: Dylan Maisonneuve
Most improved: Zach VanVlaanderen
Most dedicated: Josh Rains