Hockey association honours its members

The Chestermere Minor Hockey Association packed them in for their annual awards, getting more than 500 people for a standing-room-only celebration.

The event Sunday, April 29 at the Chestermere Regional Community Association has grown as strongly as hockey has over the past few years and this one was the biggest yet, with kids from each team honoured in four separate categories.

The Esso Medals of Achievment were handed out to most sportsmanlike player, most improved and most dedicated, while there as also the player’s choice award — voted on by those who take the ice. There were also memorial awards for top players in each level plus those for coaches and officials.

The CMHA changed the program this year and the result was it felt much more like an awards ceremony. Instead of a door prize, the CMHA recognized the Humboldt Broncos, raising around $1,000.

“We took a collection and we will donate the money to KidSport in honour of the Humboldt Broncos, and CMHA will match it,” said CMHA vice-president Chris Wallin.

“We packed the hall. There’s no facility big enough to hold the whole association anymore.”

The 2017-18 season will basically close for the summer when the CMHA holds its annual general meeting on Tuesday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Memorial Awards

Craig Kletzel Memorial Hockey Foundation: Hannah Deck

Markus Lavallee Memorial Award: Tyler Gingras

Goalie of the Year: Bryson White

Coach of the Year: Tony Vantol

Peewee Player of the Year: Jenna Murphy

Bantam Player of the Year: Parker Kathol

Midget Player of the Year: Parker Hjelsvold

Graduating Midget Player of the Year: Carter Brown

Junior Player of the Year: Riley Doiron

CIRA Official of the Year: Trey Zimmerman

Most Sportsmanlike Team: Atom 1

Team awards

Tyke Black

Most sportsmanlike: Jake Gardener

Most improved: Daysen Poyser

Most dedicated: Nathan Snook

Tyke Blue

Most sportsmanlike: Brody Black

Most improved: Connor MacEwan

Most dedicated: Mason Mallet

Tyke Grey

Most sportsmanlike: Conner Handel

Most improved: Aiden Girard

Most dedicated: Max Klassen

Tyke Red

Most sportsmanlike: Logan Bourgault

Most improved: Easton Harper

Most dedicated: Everett Penny

Tyke White

Most sportsmanlike: Eric Sexton

Most improved: Weston Sikora

Most dedicated: Moe Rafih

Tyke Yellow

Most sportsmanlike: Vinny Lehouillier

Most improved: Lincoln Cabana

Most dedicated: Jawad Eldessouki

Novice 1A

Most sportsmanlike: Kyler Sorochak

Most improved: Adam Sexton

Most dedicated: Adam Halat

Players choice award: Mirco Dufour

Novice 2B

Most sportsmanlike: Niko Bec

Most improved: William Grieve

Most dedicated: Colten Neale

Players choice award: Evan Cook

Novice 3C

Most sportsmanlike: Zachary Lowe

Most improved: Damien Clapton

Most dedicated: Beckham Van Tol

Players choice award: Kieran Gill

Novice 4D

Most sportsmanlike: Ian Godley

Most improved: Gryphon Prusky

Most dedicated: Jaden Gill

Players choice award: Mohamed Souraya

Novice 5E

Most sportsmanlike: Brendan Clark

Most improved: Lochlan MacDonald

Most dedicated: Nolan Harvey

Players choice award: Nathan Loria

Novice 6a RED

Most sportsmanlike: Ole Haug

Most improved: Chase Lam

Most dedicated: Sam From

Players choice award: Levi Buckingham

Novice 6b WHITE

Most sportsmanlike: Owen Marcotte

Most improved: Malcolm Forbes

Most dedicated: Oliver Dreger

Players choice award: Lily Grant

Atom 1A

Most sportsmanlike: Grady Watkins

Most improved: Brooklyn Deck

Most dedicated: Keiran Neale

Players choice award: Luca Dufour

Atom 2B

Most sportsmanlike: Lucas Nordquist

Most improved: Matteo Sartore

Most dedicated: Lucas Rees

Players choice award: Kaden Hayes

Atom 3C

Most sportsmanlike: Kohl Sinnott

Most improved: Brady Hainstock

Most dedicated: A.J. Gunn

Players choice award: Cameron Johnson

Atom 4D

Most sportsmanlike: Katie Thiemann

Most improved: Adam Harvey

Most dedicated: Cillian Andrews

Players choice award: Kalan Bell

Atom 5E

Most sportsmanlike: Logan Klassen

Most improved: Mohammed Abdallah

Most dedicated: Declan Armstrong

Players choice award: Tyson McDonald

Atom 6F

Most sportsmanlike: Jaidyn Millard

Most improved: Jayden Rae

Most dedicated: Khushjot Khaira

Players choice award: Rory Dreger

Peewee

Peewee AA

Most sportsmanlike: Ben Kozak

Most improved: Kerr Wallin

Most dedicated: Austin Drinkwalter

Players choice award: Landon Knight

Peewee 1

Most sportsmanlike: Jordan Boychuk

Most improved: Nash Pierson

Most dedicated: Peter Godley

Players choice award: Adam Crnkovic

Peewee 2

Most sportsmanlike: Dixon Cowan

Most improved: Jake Rota

Most dedicated: Kale Erickson

Players choice award: Remy Rae

Peewee 3

Most sportsmanlike: Holly Drinkwalter

Most improved: Nolan Murphy

Most dedicated: Easton Weyman

Players choice award: Nate Smith

Peewee 4

Most sportsmanlike: Jacob Brennan

Most improved: Noah Macewen

Most dedicated: Caleb Crozier-Connors

Players choice award: Kaiden Larocque

Peewee 5

Most sportsmanlike: Tagir Galin

Most improved: Carson McMillan

Most dedicated: Keiran Curley

Players choice award: Jenna Murphy

Bantam

Bantam 1

Most sportsmanlike: Brayden Carlson

Most improved: Eric Castro

Most dedicated: Kyle Provencher

Players choice award:

Bantam 2

Most sportsmanlike: Carter Fair

Most improved: Kaleb Copeland

Most dedicated: Faith Drinkwalter

Players choice award:

Bantam 3

Most sportsmanlike: Dillon Thomas

Most improved: Cole Pedersen

Most dedicated: Davis Johnson

Players choice award:

Bantam 4

Most sportsmanlike: Paige Reid-Woodill

Most improved: Keagan McLaughlin

Most dedicated: Dylan McVittie

Players choice award:

Midget 1A

Most sportsmanlike: Bryce McPherson

Most improved: Brody Lester

Most dedicated: Nolan Bailey

Players choice award:

Midget 2B

Most sportsmanlike: Jordan Hassett

Most improved: Carson Rawlysuk

Most dedicated: Bryson White

Players choice award:

Midget 3C

Most sportsmanlike: Joshua Mutch

Most improved: Caiden Watson

Most dedicated: Tyler Gingras

Players choice award:

Jr C

Most sportsmanlike: Dylan Maisonneuve

Most improved: Zach VanVlaanderen

Most dedicated: Josh Rains