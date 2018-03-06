Young athletes encouraged to try ringette

This is the time Chestermere and area kids can see if the ring fits for them.

While the Indus Ringette Association teams are still finishing up their seasons, there are some ways for youngsters to get involved over the next couple of months.

On March 17, there will be a Come Try Ringette event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre starting at 2:30. This will be for kids ages 5 to 15.

Then the rec centre will be hosting a weekly drop-in opportunity on Tuesdays to get a taste of the ice sport but in the gym. That will take place from April 10 to June 26 and is open for any aged six-plus.

“If they enjoy it there, they can do it on the ice next September,” said Jody Nouwen, who works at the Chestermere Recreation Centre but is also part of the Indus Ringette Association as a coach of the under-10 team.

There is a push to keep building up ringette by introducing girls to the sport, which is very close to another winter sport but has vastly different rules, and of course a ring and not a puck.

“Ringette is somewhat underrepresented. Hockey gets a lot of publicity,” Nouwen said. “There is a sport just for girls. It’s played by many young girls in Chestermere, Langdon and Indus.

“The major advantage is it’s a place where girls can go and be their own person. They aren’t competing with any type of gender issues. It’s all about the camaraderie in the room. The girls can just be themselves.”

The Indus Ringette Association will have its wrap-up party March 24 and that point all nine teams will have finished their seasons and awards will be handed out.