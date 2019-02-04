East Lake Basketball

East Lake Eagles, Jomar Sheperd number 12 does a layup with Rolling Hills Rattlers following close behind. The Eagles lost the Feb. 1 game 36-50. Eagles Coach Angela Bain said the team had a slow start but picked it up in the second half. Photo by Emily Rogers
Esha Rafaqat, number seven from the East Lake Eagles, puts up a shot against two players from the Red Deer Lake Dragons. The Eagles came short 15-47 against the Dragons on Feb. 1. Photo by Emily Rogers
East Lake Eagles number three, Kristina Tatoulis tries to do a layup, however she meets a Red Deer Lake Dragons who tried to take the basketball from her. The Eagles lost 15-47 on Feb 1., despite the loss, head coach Johanna Aneca said the game was tough, and the girls handled it well. Photo by Emily Rogers
Krish Sharma, number two of the East Lake Eagles drives to the net while a player from Rolling Hills Rattlers tries to block him. The Eagles came up short with a 36-50 loss on Feb 1. Eagles Coach Angela Bain said it was a great game, and the Eagles played against a great team. Photo by Emily Rogers