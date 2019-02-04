  • Advertisement

    East Lake Basketball

    Posted on February 4, 2019
    bball boys basketball pic 1

    East Lake Eagles, Jomar Sheperd number 12 does a layup with Rolling Hills Rattlers following close behind. The Eagles lost the Feb. 1 game 36-50. Eagles Coach Angela Bain said the team had a slow start but picked it up in the second half. Photo by Emily Rogers

    bball girls basketball pic 1

    Esha Rafaqat, number seven from the East Lake Eagles, puts up a shot against two players from the Red Deer Lake Dragons. The Eagles came short 15-47 against the Dragons on Feb. 1. Photo by Emily Rogers

    bball girls basketball pic 2

    East Lake Eagles number three, Kristina Tatoulis tries to do a layup, however she meets a Red Deer Lake Dragons who tried to take the basketball from her. The Eagles lost 15-47 on Feb 1., despite the loss, head coach Johanna Aneca said the game was tough, and the girls handled it well. Photo by Emily Rogers

    bball boys basketball pic 2

    Krish Sharma, number two of the East Lake Eagles drives to the net while a player from Rolling Hills Rattlers tries to block him. The Eagles came up short with a 36-50 loss on Feb 1. Eagles Coach Angela Bain said it was a great game, and the Eagles played against a great team. Photo by Emily Rogers

