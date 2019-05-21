9th Annual “Markus Lavallee” SGA Cup

Floor hockey fans were treated to another fun afternoon at the annual SGA Cup at St. Gabriel the Archangel School. Friday, May 10th marked the end of our SGA wellness week with this fun tournament being held after school. As always, the spirit was evident, and the team uniforms were spectacular. After round robin play, there were four teams to advance.

The final game saw a talented group of high school boys, “Push It” versing a strong grade 9 team called “The Greasy Snappers”. In the end, team Push It claimed the coveted cup. A special congratulations to Max, Parker, Majid, Ethan, Justin and Brayden.

This year’s spirit award could have gone to a number of teams. However, the teams called “Ice Ice Baby” and “NHL Rejects” claimed the spirit award as a result of their enthusiasm and joy while playing in the tournament. We all look forward to the “Markus Lavallee” SGA Cup next May! Thanks to everyone who supported this awesome event.