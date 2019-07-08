A Successful Season of Basketball 

CLS Minor Basketball wrapped up the 2019 season by competing in the Calgary Minor Basketball Association’s Spring league. We were fortunate to bring home some hardware this year; we are very proud of our athletes hard work and dedication.

We would like to send a special congratulations to our graduating seniors. Many of you started your basketball journey with us and over the years, we have enjoyed watching you not only develop your basketball skills but also build lifelong friendships. We wish you nothing but success in the future.

We would also like to thank our volunteer coaches for your time and dedication. We couldn’t do it without you!

Our fall 2019-20 registration is now open. Please visit www.clsminorbasketball.ca for program information and to register.