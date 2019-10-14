Chestermere High School Alumni Athletics – Oct 14

I will be writing an article once a month highlighting the Field Upgrade Project and alumni achievements in athletics. If I miss anyone competing at a post-secondary level please let me know. I could not find a picture of all of the athletes. I will try and get those for next month.

CHESTERMERE ATHLETIC PARK UPGRADE

Our committee is working hard to raise funds to make this project happen. Our goals are to put in a FieldTurf field, a new spotters box, and a 4 team change room. This project will benefit school and community athletics. Send me an email if you would like an information package. We are pleased that we have topped $500,000 in funding. We have a long way to go but slowly are making progress, We recently applied for major grants with Rocky View County and Province of Alberta. I will do an update each month.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS ALUMNI FUNCTION

I enjoyed the annual Friday Night Lights game, in September. This appeared to be the biggest crowd in FNL history. After the game we held an alumni function at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. It was good to see some of the alumni supporting the current team.

BASKETBALL

As always, we have a number of basketball players continuing their careers at post-secondary institutions. After starting his career at MRU, Tyis Yellow Horn has transferred to SAIT where he will play for the Trojans. A trio of female players suited up in the SAIT Tournament last weekend. Olivia Armstrong suits up for Concordia and is the team captain. Kendall Russell, after one season playing for the Brandon Bobcats, is now a starter with the SAIT Trojans. Paula Krizaic, who played two seasons of JV at Chestermere now plays for the Medicine Hat Rattlers. All three players did well at the tournament and I enjoyed seeing them play.

FOOTBALL

A duo of former CHS football players are continuing their careers at the next level. Graham Litwiller is in his second year as a receiver with the Calgary Colts. Roy Outh, who graduated from CHS last year is a rookie with the Football North program, in Toronto, at Clarkson Prep School. Best wished to both as they pursue their football dreams.

SOCCER

A trio of talented former Lakers soccer players are competing at the post secondary level. McKenzie Georgsen is having a standout rookie season with the SAIT Trojans. One of their top players she has 4 goals and 5 assists. A unique situation occurred a few weeks ago when sisters Sharnae and Shelaine Sedres faced off against each other in Canada West league play. Looks like 4th year player, Shelaine, has family bragging rights as her U of Dinos posted a 2-0 win over rookie Sharnae and her MRU Cougars. Best of luck to all 3 players as playoffs approach.

ALUMNI AT NFL GAMES

Some former CHS travelled south recently to take in NFL action. Reid Miller, a passionate Raiders fan, made the trip to Oakland to see them post a big win. Mitchell Hides, who graduated last year, celebrated his 18th birthday with brother Morgan, a former Cowboys player, and his parents by travelling to New Orleans to watch the Saints play. As well, they took in a high school game.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL RE-UNION/ TOURNAMENT

Just a heads up to “save the date” as we will be having a girls and boys alumni game and social function on Saturday, June 20.