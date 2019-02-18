Chestermere High School Athletics FEBRUARY 18, 2019

The JV and Senior Girls basketball teams hosted the 35th annual Chestermere Invitational this past weekend. Thanks to everyone who made this tournament a success. The basketball teams are now preparing for upcoming Rocky View playoffs.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Senior Girls basketball team hosted their annual tournament this past weekend. Their first opponent was Foremost. It was a hard fought game throughout, but in the end Foremost pulled out the victory, 65-51. Next, the Lakers took on Cremona. In what turned out to be a very physical game, the Lakers defense sparked the team to a 63-47 win. In the final game , Chestermere took on the Siksika Suns. The Lakers experience and skill level were dominant, resulting in a 68-24 win. Jenna Merhi, Shae Doughty and Hanna Merhi was named Players of the Game. Paige Grabmuller was named a tournament all-star, which was well deserved. The Lakers are now focusing on the Rocky View Championship. Their last home game of the season will be Tuesday, February 26th, at 7:00. This will be Senior Night for graduating Grade 12’s. Come out and support the seniors and the team.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Girls basketball team also participated in the Chestermere Invitational. The team dominated the court in game 1, Friday night, against Bert Church. They took that momentum into the next morning as they took on Holy Cross. The team had an excellent second half and made it into an 8 point game. Unfortunately, the girls came out of the game with a loss but were proud of their effort. The Lakers finished the weekend with mini games against Cremona and Siksika. Player of the Game awards went to Harjot Rai, Amy Dagg and Harveer Gill. The tournament all-star went to Harjot Rai who totalled 45 points this weekend. The coaches are proud of the girls’ effort this weekend. The JV Lakers will participate in Rocky View playoffs next week.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The Varsity boys had a tough weekend in the Falcons Classic at Foothills Composite. After beating Mount Pleasant on Friday, the Lakers lost a close game to Ernest Manning Saturday morning and then lost the bronze medal game to St Peter Apostle. The Lakers now set their sights on the Rocky View Championship Playoffs. The Lakers will host a semifinal on Thursday February 28th at 7:00 with finals set for Saturday, March 2 at Bert Church in Airdrie. The team is the #1 seed and has high hopes for a league championship.

CADENCE MESZAROS

I saw Cadence, the 2018 CHS Outstanding Athlete Award winner, at the tournament on the weekend. Cadence played for the Lakers last year and was enjoying the tournament with some of her teammates from last year. Cadence is doing very well, academically, at the University of Lethbridge. After the first semester, she sported a 3.94 grade point average and was named to the Dean’s List. Congratulations to this classy alumnus.

CHESTERMERE ATHLETIC PARK UPGRADE PROJECT

Our committee is working hard to raise funds for the Chestermere Athletic Park Upgrade Project. Last week we did a presentation to the City of Chestermere. We are working on a Facebook page and will be unveiling this later this week. We are having an Information Session at CHS on Wednesday, March 20th at 6:30. Come out and see the plans for this exciting project. We will be giving details on all aspects of the project. If you would like a sponsorship package send me an email.