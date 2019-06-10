Chestermere High School Athletics June 10

Monday June 10, 2019

Another athletic season has now come to an end. As always, our athletes and teams have had some outstanding results. It is always great to see some new banners going up in the gym and championship picture plaques in the hallways. Have a great summer, everyone.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT

The annual Athletic Awards Night was held on Tuesday, June 4th. Close to 100 athletes, coaches and parents were in attendance at the annual event.

ROY LESTER ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award goes to the students who have made the most significant athletic contribution in the current year. This year’s recipients are: Kenzie Georgsen and Dakota Konschuh.

PRINCIPAL’S AWARD

The recipient of this award is the student-athlete that best combines athletic excellence with citizenship and academic achievement. This year’s worthy recipient is 7 sport athlete Shaelynn Doughty

ROY KING TRACK AWARD

This award goes to the goes to the outstanding distance runner. This year’s recipient is Hunter Pullishy.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

This award is presented to the outstanding athlete in each category. Winners are as follows:

Grade 10: Katie Bennett, Logan Bennett Grade 11:Tori Brown, Chazz Meszaros Grade 12: Rachelle Faucher, Blair Rota, Brett Russell.

MULTI- SPORT ATHLETE AWARDS

Athletes receive this award when they compete in 3 or more sports. 3 sport: Hannah Merhi, Michael Kleinsasser, Mitchel Tessemaker, Adam Hobeyn, Dakota Konschuh 4 sport: Brett Russell, Sarah Brown, Katie Bennett, Mason Corbiell, Blair Rota, Emily Baker, 5 sport: Tori Brown, Rachelle Faucher, 7 sport: Shaelynn Doughty.

Special congratulations to Shaelynn Doughty who is the first CHS athlete to ever compete in 7 sports in the same school year.

PROVINCIAL TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Congratulations to Shae Doughty and Tori Brown who competed in the ASAA High School Provincial Track Championships, this past weekend. Shae finished 7th in the discus and Tori finished 7th in the 100 and 9th in the 200.

ROCKY VIEW 7’s RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last Tuesday was an exciting day for CHS rugby players. Our Junior Girls, Senior Girls, and Senior Boys all competed in the 3rd annual 7’s Rocky View Championships. All finished in the top three. The boys ran into some injury issues, but still managed to finish 3rd. The Junior Girls had an excellent tournament finishing 2nd. The Senior Girls dominated in every facet of the game and won all games on their way to the league championship. Congratulations to all of the players and coaches.

SKUL RUGBY TOURNAMENT

The 3 rugby teams all finished their seasons on a positive note competing in the annual SKUL Tournament, hosted by Westmount in Calgary. The Senior Boys won the tournament while the Junior Girls finished second and the Senior Girls third. Congratulations to all of the players and coaches on a great season.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL RE-UNION/ TOURNAMENT

An alumni basketball event will take place on Saturday, June 15th. Games will be held for both female and male alumni, with a social following at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. To get put on the email contact list and get details please email me. Profits from the event go to support athletics at CHS.