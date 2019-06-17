Chestermere High School Athletics June 17

This is the final article of the school season. This past weekend we held an alumni basketball event at the school. Have a great summer, everyone.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL RE-UNION/ TOURNAMENT

An alumni basketball event took place on Saturday, June 15 in the Wilson Gym at CHS. Games were held for both female and male alumni. Over 50 former players participated in the event. The action may have been a little slower than in their high school years, but was still spirited and competitive. While the mind was willing, the body did not always respond. A social followed at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. Most of the participants attended the social with other players, coaches, parents and supporters. Coach Wilson and I were appreciative of the support of the alumni at this event. We were both proud to see our ex-players. All profit from the event will be donated to the athletics program at CHS.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL EVENT 2020

We are looking at making the alumni basketball event an annual event for former girls and boys players. The date for next year is June 20, 2020. Save the date and we hope to see even more players participating next year. If you are a basketball alumnus and have not been receiving the updates please send me an email and I will add you to the data base.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

All former Chestermere Football players are invited to attend the annual Friday Night Lights game on Friday, September 13th. The Lakers will be taking on the Bert Church Chargers at 6:00. Following the game an alumni social will take place in the curling lounge at the Chestermere Recreation Centre at 9:00. If you are a football alumnus and have not been receiving the updates please send me an email and I will add you to the data base.

CHESTERMERE FOOTBALL TRAINING CAMP

Training camp for the 2019 Lakers Football team will start on August 15 with concussion and physical testing. Please contact Coach Ledieu for more information at sledieu@rockyview.ab.ca.

GOOD LUCK COACH LEDIEU

Best of luck to head football coach, Scott Ledieu, this summer. Coach Ledieu is the offensive line coach with the U18 Alberta Provincial Team. The team will compete in the 2019 Canada Cup in Kingston, Ontario, July 7-13. This will be a great professional opportunity for him.