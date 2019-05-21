Chestermere High School Athletics May 22

TRACK

There were some good results at last week’s Rocky View Divisional Track Championships. The following students qualified for the South Central Zone Championships: Tori Brown (1st in the 100m. and 200m. sprints), Logan Calder (2nd 100m. hurdles), Shaelynn Doughty (1st discus and 2nd in 80 m. hurdles), Jaiden Lang (1st discus and 2nd Javelin), Hunter Pullishy (2nd in 1500m. and 3000m.), Martina Sidorenko (2nd 400m.), Mitchel Tessemaker (2nd Discus), Trevor Wolfenden (3000m.). The SCZ Championship takes place this Wednesday at Foothills Park. Best of luck attempting to qualify for the ASAA Provincial Championship.

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers had a busy week, with three games, all on the road. While the Lakers did not come away with any wins, last week, they learned a lot and gained valuable experience. Their game on Thursday was a tough one. Tied at 1, the Lakers gave up a late goal and lost 2-1 to George McDougall. The Lakers two games next week will both be on home turf where they hope to capitalize and showcase their talents, as they did in their first game at home. The team will have their full complement of players for both games and are looking to move up in the standings.

RUGBY

The rugby teams have had a busy season, so far. The highlight of the season is that both teams won the Jasper Invitational Tournament, in early May. The teams have participated in a number of 7’s tournament. They are working hard to prepare for the 3rd annual Rocky View 7’s Championships on June 4th

SPRING FOOTBALL

Chestermere Lakers spring football camp is coming up this week. Camp will run May 23-26. Any student, who will be registered at Chestermere High School for the 2019/2020 school year, are welcome. There is no fee attached to spring camp. Alumni of Chestermere Football are invited to swing by camp to check out the program. Contact Coach Ledieu at sledieu@rockyview.ab.ca for more information. Practices are as follows:

Thursday May 23 4:30-6:30

Friday May 24 4:00-7:00

Saturday May 25 10:00-5:00 Lunch Provided

Sunday May 26 11:00-1:30

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT

The annual Athletic Awards Night will be held on Tuesday, June 4th. More details next week.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL RE-UNION/ TOURNAMENT

An alumni basketball event will take place on Saturday, June 15th. Games will be held for both female and male alumni, with a social following at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. To get put on the email contact list and get details please email me. Profits from the event go to support athletics at CHS.