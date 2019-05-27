Chestermere High School Athletics May 27

TRACK

Congratulations to all track athletes that participated in the South Central Zone Championships. There were some excellent results. Finishing with 3rd place ribbons were: Logan Calder (100 m. hurdles) and Jaiden Lang (discus). Finishing 2nd and qualifying for the Provincial Championships was Shaelynn Doughty (hurdles and discus). Special congratulations to Tori Brown who won the Intermediate 100 m. and 200 m. sprints and will also compete in provincials. The ASAA Provincial Championships will take place on June 7-8th.

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers competed hard last week, in their last two league games, but were not able to come away with a win. This week the team travels to Cochrane to take on the tough Cobras, in quarter-final playoffs. With a win the team will move on to semi-final playoffs. Go Lakers!

SPRING FOOTBALL

The Chestermere Lakers ran spring camp this weekend to kick off the 2019 season and the team is off to a great start. Graduating 15 players from last years roster means there are plenty of starting roles to fill and a number of players made their case. Returning players having strong camps were receiver Nate Porterfield, defensive backs Rowan Dupuis and Zain Baig , lineman Jake Taffs and quarterback Logan Bennett. Plenty of younger players had strong showings as well. The impact of the Chestermere Chiefs program was noticeable this year as more first year players than ever came in ready to compete. The players at camp also benefited from having close to 10 alumni return to help coach at different points during camp. It’s always great to see players come back to support the program. Fall camp begins with concussion testing and physical testing on August 15. Contact Coach Ledieu for details.

RUGBY

The girls and boys rugby teams are working hard to prepare for the 3rd annual Rocky View Divisional Championships. Three Chestermere teams will compete this year, hoping to bring back another league championship banner. The event will take place at Bow Valley High School in Cochrane.

ROY OUTH

Congratulations to Roy Outh who played in the annual Football Alberta Senior Bowl, on the long weekend. This event takes the top Grade 12 players in the province and culminates with a North-South game. This is a great achievement for Roy.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT

The annual Athletic Awards Night will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, at 6:30. Dessert and beverages will be served at 6:30. Tickets may be picked up at the office until Thursday, May 30.

ALUMNI BASKETBALL RE-UNION/ TOURNAMENT

An alumni basketball event will take place on Saturday, June 15th. Games will be held for both female and male alumni, with a social following at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. To get put on the email contact list and get details please email me. Profits from the event go to support athletics at CHS.