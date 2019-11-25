Chestermere High Shool Alumni Athletics, November 25

CHESTERMERE ATHLETIC PARK UPGRADE

Our committee continues to work hard to raise funds to make this upgrade happen. Our goal is to complete this project in time for the 2020 school season. If you are interested in making a donation please contact me by email and I will send you a sponsorship package. We are currently waiting for results of our application for funding from the Government of Alberta and Rocky View County.

JV BASKETBALL ALUMNI COACHES

It is great to see some of our basketball graduates coaching JV Basketball at the school. Laura Costello is the head coach for the JV Lakers and is being assisted by Kasey Haasen and Natalie McKernon. With the JV Boys Charn Gill is the head coach and assistant coaches are Ali Abdulghani and Mohib Masood. It is great to see these 6 alumni Lakers giving back to their school. I look forward to seeing them coach their teams this season.

BASKETBALL

We currently have four former Lakers continuing their basketball careers in the ACAC. Tyis Yellow Horn is having an excellent season with the SAIT Trojans. He is starting most games and averaging 15 points per game. Kendal Russell also plays for SAIT and is having a strong rookie season with the Trojans, averaging 11.5 points per game. Olivia Armstrong is in her second season with Concordia and a team captain. Paula Krizaic, of Medicine Hat College, in her rookie season, has been hobbled the past few weeks with a leg injury.

VOLLEYBALL

Good to see that 2018 graduate, Stephanie Demeules, is continuing her post-secondary volleyball career at the University of Fraser Valley. She is in her second season with the Cascades as their starting libero. We wish her well as she continues her university career.

FOOTBALL

Congratulations to former Cowboy Graham Litwiller who recently completed his second year as a receiver with the Calgary Colts. Graham is an outstanding young man who has worked hard to be successful at the post-secondary level.

SOCCER

A trio of talented former Lakers soccer players recently completed their college seasons. McKenzie Georgsen had a standout rookie season with the SAIT Trojans. She was one of the leagues top scorers and had an outstanding playoff. Sisters Sharnae and Shelaine Sedres also completed their university seasons in the Canada West Conference. Rookie Sharnae led her Mount Royal team in goals this season but they did not qualify for playoffs. Shelaine helped her U of C Dinos to the Canada West Championship and a 2nd place finish at the National Championships.

MISCELLANEOUS

It was great to see MLA and Minister Leela Aheer part of the opening ceremonies at the Grey Cup this past Sunday. Leela is a proud Chestermere High School graduate…Congratulations to former Cowboys player, Hunter Karl, who scored a touchdown in the Vanier Cup to help his U of C Dinos to their first National Championship in 24 years…Hunter played one season of football and basketball at Chestermere in Grade 10 before finishing at Foothills Composite in Okotoks…Aimee Wilson, outstanding athlete at CHS, and a recent graduate of the U of A Pandas basketball program is now coaching and teaching at Harry Ainlay High School in Edmonton…she helped coach the Junior volleyball team to a City Championship and looks forward to coaching Senior Basketball.