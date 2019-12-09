Chestermere Lakers Athletics – Dec 8

Varsity Girls Basketball (Mr. Isbister)

The Chestermere Lakers Varsity Girls basketball team returned to the court this weekend looking much different than last year. The Lakers return 6 varsity players from last year’s team, but also have 5 new additions that will compete for playing time at the varsity level. Chestermere opened the District 4 tournament against Mount Baker from Cranbrook, BC. Although the game was back and forth for a while, Mount Baker was able to pull out a 66-44 win. With only a game break between their next one, the girls took on Bishop O’Byrne. Finley Dosenberger had a huge game with 29 points to lead the Lakers to a 62-39 win. In the final game, Chestermere took on their rival Foothills Composite out of Okotoks. The Lakers fell behind early and were never able to recover with 58-21 loss. Kiah Isbister and Abby Farrell played strong throughout the weekend. Finley Dosenberger was named a tournament all-star for her overall great play on the weekend. Next up for the Lakers, their first home game against the Springbank Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec 10th