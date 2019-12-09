  • Advertisement

    Chestermere Lakers Athletics – Dec 8

    Posted on December 9, 2019

    Varsity Girls Basketball (Mr. Isbister)

    The Chestermere Lakers Varsity Girls basketball team returned to the court this weekend looking much different than last year. The Lakers return 6 varsity players from last year’s team, but also have 5 new additions that will compete for playing time at the varsity level. Chestermere opened the District 4 tournament against Mount Baker from Cranbrook, BC. Although the game was back and forth for a while, Mount Baker was able to pull out a 66-44 win. With only a game break between their next one, the girls took on Bishop O’Byrne. Finley Dosenberger had a huge game with 29 points to lead the Lakers to a 62-39 win. In the final game, Chestermere took on their rival Foothills Composite out of Okotoks. The Lakers fell behind early and were never able to recover with 58-21 loss. Kiah Isbister and Abby Farrell played strong throughout the weekend.  Finley Dosenberger was named a tournament all-star for her overall great play on the weekend. Next up for the Lakers, their first home game against the Springbank Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec 10th

