Chestermere Lakers Athletics November 17th

Varsity Boys Volleyball (Mr. Farrell)

The boys had zones this weekend and they worked really hard. It’s been a great season for them and we’re looking forward to continued growth in seasons to come.

Varsity Girls Volleyball (Ms. Taylor)

A HUGE congratulation goes out to the Senior Girls Volleyball team on their South Central Zone Championship win this weekend. After winning 3rd place in Divisionals against the George McDougal Mustangs, the girls carried the momentum into the weekend. With a slow start, they finished their round robin losing to both Foothills Composite and Holy Trinity Academy, finishing 3rd. Going into the playoffs, the Lakers faced a rematch with HTA and came out on top winning 3-0. The girls stepped up their game in a very exciting final as they claimed their victory in 4 sets. The Lakers season now continues with the 4A Provincial Championships, which are held in Edmonton this weekend.

Junior Girls Volleyball (Ms. Loogman)

The JV Girls volleyball team competed in their final competition this weekend, the 3A/4A Zone championship. The Lakers played very competitively against W.H. Croxford, Chestermere Lake Middle School, Canmore, and Foothills Composite and placed 3rd in their pool. The team then went on to play against Holy Trinity Academy in the crossover match where they were eliminated in a close game that went to three sets.

Coach Alan Samchek was very proud of the effort and skill the team demonstrated over the weekend and throughout the season. Both coaches would like to thank the athletes for their dedication to the season as well as the families for their support over these last few months.