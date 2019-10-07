Chestermere Lakers Athletics – October 6, 2019

Football (Mr. Ledieu)

Lakers Football lost a high scoring game to the George McDougall Mustangs 43-27. Logan Bennett found Nathan Porterfield twice and Connor Mughal once and Braidon Risdon ran in for a score. Jacob Taffs, Dylan Lepka, Rowan Dupuis and Shefa Khairullah led the way on defense. The WH Croxford Cavaliers come to CHS on Thursday for a 5pm kickoff to finish the regular season.

Varsity Boys Volleyall (Mr. Farrell)

The boys had a busy week! They played very well against Croxford Wednesday, beating them 3 sets to 1. They had a tough pool on Friday at the Legends tournament. They played incredibly well Saturday morning, but fell short. Lots of learning happened and they are excited to work hard and develop. The team has a bye this week for regular season play.

Varsity Girls Volleyball (Ms. Taylor)

On Wednesday this week, the team won in three straight sets against the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers. With a slow start, they were able to kick things into high gear with an aggressive offense and defense. This weekend the Lakers competed in the All Saints High School Tournament. The Lakers were undefeated against Strathcona Academy, St. Mary’s and Bishop Grandin, finishing first in their pool. In the Quarter-Finals, the team beat St. Gabe’s in two straight sets advancing to the Semi-Finals. Unfortunately, with a rematch against Bishop Grandin, the Lakers fell short and were forced to the bronze medal game. With yet another rematch, against Strathcona Academy, with an undoubtedly hard fight to the end, the girls lost in 3 sets finishing in 4th place. Haylee Bailey won MVP for the weekend. She consistently served and passed aggressively and was a go to player to put the ball away on offense. With a quick turnaround, they play in Airdrie on Monday at 6:00pm against the Bert Church Chargers.

Junior Girls Volleyball (Ms. Loogman)

The J.V. Girls travelled to Airdrie on Wednesday to play W.H. Croxford in a tough match. Croxford won the first set with a score 25-22 but the Lakers made a comeback winning the second set 25-17. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they were defeated in the next two sets. It will be a busy week for the team as they host two games. On Monday George McDougall and on Wednesday Bow Valley will challenge the Lakers with both games taking place at 6:00.

Girls Soccer (Mr. Mitschke)

Girls soccer team played hard the last two matches. Tying Croxford 3-3 and losing to Bow Valley 5-1. Tori Brown scores in both matches for the Lakers. Next week there will be no games. They will play their first playoff game in Tuesday, October 15th.