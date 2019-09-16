Chestermere Lakers Athletics – September 15

FOOTBALL (Mr. Ledieu)

Lakers Football lost to the Bert Church Chargers 34-0 on Friday in the annual Friday Night Lights game. The Lakers struggled with ball control turning the ball over 4 times throughout the game. The Lakers will have to regroup and begin to prepare for the Springbank Phoenix who come to Utley Field on Friday September 20th at 6pm

GOLF (Ms. Everson)

Congratulations to the Chestermere High Golf team on a successful divisional competition. After a rain soaked morning the boys completed the day finishing in 2nd place. Jessie Rinehart had a great day finishing third in the men’s category. The following students were part of the Chestermere High School Golf Team: Jessie Rinehart, Cole Ross, Carter Gosling, Cole Tweit, Jake Trevors, Gavin Brister, Tim Cooke and Connor Burfoot. Good luck at Zones next Tuesday at Lynx Ridge in Calgary.

Varsity Girls Volleyball (Ms. Taylor)

The team was finalized on Monday with 7 returning players and 6 rookies. Setters include Brooke Young and Haley Kennedy, right sides, Cassidy Bronson, Madison Lang and Dalia Strachan, middles, Taylor Bouchard and Simran Sekhon, left sides, Haylee Bailey, Julia Pedersen, Sarah Merkosky and Leah Young and liberos, Kaitlyn Fehr and Kristin Gretener. The team plays their first league game at home against the Cochrane Cobras at 6:00pm. They will also compete in the tournament on Friday and Saturday at the University of Calgary.

Junior Girls Volleyball (Ms. Loogman)

The Chestermere Highschool J.V. Girls volleyball team has had a busy start-up to their season with their first tournament this past weekend in Black Diamond. The girls communicated well with each other and adjusted to feedback as coach Alan Samchek made some key decisions on rotations and placement on the court for the team. The Lakers won their crossover game and were then eliminated when they faced off against Eagle Butte for the second time. The team looks forward to their first league game this Wednesday against Bert Church in Airdrie!

GIRLS SOCCER (Mr. Mitchske)

Girls Soccer team had a good start to the season with a 3-2 victory over George McDougall. Reeham Geha, a senior on the team played a strong first match and scored two of the three goals. A great all around effort by the whole team to earn three points. The girls soccer team will be facing some tough competition on Tuesday and Thursday this week with home games against Springbank and Cochrane on East Lake Field.