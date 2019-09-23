Chestermere Lakers Athletics

September 22, 2019

Golf (Ms. Everson)

Congratulations to the Chestermere High School Golf team on a successful day competing at the South-Central Zone Championship at Lynx Ridge in Calgary. The team including: Jessie Rinehart, Cole Ross, Carter Gosling, Cole Tweit and Gavin Brister placed second with a combined score of 228. It was an excellent day of golf and we were quite happy with the result.

After the great result of second place in the team competition, we had an even better result in the Boys Individual Competition. With a score of 65, Jessie Rinehart became the first Chestermere High School athlete to win the South-Central Zone Individual Championship. Congratulations to Jessie for a great day of golf. Good luck next Monday and Tuesday at Provincials in Red Deer.

Varsity Boys Volleyall (Mr. Farrell)

The boys had a great week! Though they lost to cochrane in 3 sets, they fought hard and played incredibly well against a top ranked team. Over the weekend, they competed in the Croxford invitational. Again, they played well, but fell just short in their playoff match, ending in a tie for 7th place. This was a great first tournament and showed a huge improvement from this tournament last year. The boys have a bye this week for league play.

Varsity Girls Volleyball (Ms. Taylor)

The team lost their first league game against the Cochrane Cobras on Wednesday night in three straight sets. With a quick turnaround, the Lakers competed at the U of C tournament for the very first time this past weekend. With a tough pool, the team placed 3rd, losing to Western and Springbank High School but defeating E.P Scarlett. Although they lost the consolation semi-final, they finished the weekend with two back to back wins placing 11th in the tournament out of 20 highly ranked teams in the city. The girls compete against the Bow Valley Bobcats on Thursday in Bow Volleyball at 6:00pm.

Junior Girls Volleyball (Ms. Loogman)

Congratulations to the JV Girls volleyball team on winning their first league game in three straights sets against George McDougall High School and winning gold in the Spartan tournament in Strathmore over the weekend. The girls had great success and competed hard against some great competition. The team worked well together and triumphed with some great digs and blocks to finish with the gold. We anticipate continued success throughout the rest of the season.