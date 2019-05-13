Chiefs seeking athletes for upcoming season

The Chestermere Chiefs are ramping up for the beginning of the season with a Spring Position Evaluation Camp June 22 and 23 at the Chestermere High School.
The Spring Position Evaluation Camp allows for the Chestermere Chiefs Head Coach Chris Bailey to determine where the new players can play and in what positions.
“To be a successful team, we need to have good players in each position, and utilize the players well,” said Bailey.
“If we know where we can get the most value out of a player that’s where we will play them,” he said.
As a coach, Bailey wants to continue the momentum of excitement the athletes had from the previous season and defend the division three championship.
The most memorable point of the previous season was when the Chestermere Chiefs won the first playoff game.
“It was a come from behind win. We kicked the winning field goal in the last minute of the game,” Bailey said.
To get the field goal, the Chestermere Chiefs needed to recover an onside kick, fake a punt, and kick the winning field goal, he added.
To win the championship, the team had to learn how their opponents played.
“It took us a while to figure out how to play at this level. We will have a much better idea of what to expect this time around,” Bailey said.
In the upcoming season, the chiefs have the opportunity to win the division one championship.
“It’s a long way away, we have a long way to go before we get to that level, but if we work hard and get a good turnout from players anything can happen,” Bailey said.
Although having a small player turnout was the most significant challenge the Chiefs faced last season, Bailey is excited for the upcoming season to begin.
“Our team provides a very good opportunity for players to play, nobody gets cut from our team, and it’s the cheapest team sport around,” Bailey said.
He added, there is no experience required to play, all of the coaches are certified coaches, and all teach from the ground up with the basics.
“If someone has never played before, it’s no worries, we can teach them,” Bailey said.
“Come out to the Chiefs. We guarantee that players will play, and we know they will have fun,” he added.