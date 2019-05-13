Football season here we come

Hello football fans! Your Chestermere Chiefs Community Football Club has began to prepare for our upcoming 2019 season! We can’t wait to see what this season holds. Our club will once again have a team at the Atom, PeeWee and Bantam level.

You may remember that last season was our Bantam team’s first year in the Calgary Bantam Football League and it ended with our Bantam athletes winning the Division C Championship. Our coaches could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication of our players.

With the start of the 2019 season we will have said goodbye to 16 players from our Bantam team as they move on to high school Football. We are sad to see them go but know they will continue to shine in high school football. Fifteen Bantam players will be returning for the 2019 season and fourteen PeeWee players will move up. The great thing is that our club continues to grow as young athletes discover their passion for the ultimate team sport!

We are always looking for dedicated young people to join our football family and in order to give young athletes an opportunity to see what football is all about our club will once again be offering three TRY IT FREE Camps. These TRY IT FREE Camps are scheduled for May 22 at the Chestermere High School from 630-8pm; June 12 at Sara Thompson School in Langdon from 630-8pm; and June 23 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre from 10am noon.

If you have an athlete that may be interested please come on out to one or all of our TRY IT FREE Camps. Football is a sport that has a place for all! Ages 8-14 years old! We can’t wait to see you at the field!

As mentioned we have started to prepare for our 2019 season. Our conditioning camp was scheduled to start April 30 however mother nature had other plans. With the snow and wet weather we were faced with field closures. We hope by the time you read this the sun will have dried up the fields and our players are working hard on no contract drills.

The Chestermere Chiefs 2019 season will kick off with practices starting the beginning of August at the Chestermere High School. As in years past all games will be played at Shouldice Athletic Park in Calgary. If you would like to come cheer our teams on the schedule will be posted on our website, www.chestermerechiefsfootball.com, when it released.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer your time to help shape young athletes please do not hesitate to contact us either via email chestermerechiefsfootball@gmail.com or our website www.chestermerechieffootball.com. You can also follow us on Instagram:

@chestermerechiefs or FaceBook: Chestermere Chiefs Community Football.

See you on the field!