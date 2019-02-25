The CLS Badgers Minor Basketball Playoffs

The CLS Badgers Minor Basketball teams entered this past weekend soaring into the playoffs. In the CMBA league the quarter and semifinal games take place the first weekend (Feb 23/2019) with the Championship/Bronze/5th-8th place games in the following weekend (March 2/2019). With such a pressure packed weekend you wouldn’t blame our teams to be shaky and nervous entering these games but kudos to our veteran coaches in having all our teams prepared for these games. Every CLS team played EXTREMLY well, albeit some close and exciting games we are proud to say that 6 out of our 7 teams will be playing for a medal next weekend in their respected divisions (4 Gold 2 Bronze). The team that missed playing for a medal worked very hard and lost a heartbreaker. Like a true CLS team they never gave up and played like a team the whole game, we are very proud of them and wish them luck in their final game next weekend.

If you are a CLS fan or just a Basketball fan in general these medal games tend to be extraordinary and very exciting, check out the CMBA website (www.cmba.ab.ca) and find out when your CLS team is playing and go cheer them on to a medal winning victory! Also, with our Fall season wrapping up, registration for our Spring season is now open. If you are interested in playing spring basketball or are looking to see where you can catch a CLS game this coming weekend please head to our website www.clsminorbasketball.ca, to register just click the “Registration” tab at the top and follow the prompts. If you have any questions, please reach out to us through our website. GO BADGERS!