Tomorrow’s rodeo stars competing in Strathmore High School Rodeo

Tomorrow’s rodeo professionals showed what they had during the Strathmore High School Rodeo from May 18 until May 19 at the Strathmore Ag Grounds.

The Strathmore High School Rodeo is in the final rodeo competition before athletes travel to Ponoka Alberta, where they will compete against the rest of the province for an opportunity to compete in the national finals in Wyoming.

“This is the last of the high school rodeos before the finals,” said Strathmore High School Rodeo Producer Crystal Stevens.

Throughout the weekend, athletes competed in bull riding, bareback riding, bronc riding, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, calf roping, breakaway roping and steer wrestling.

While competing in rodeo, the athletes acquire a variety of skills, including horsemanship skills, the sense of community that rodeo brings, comradery, and the spirit of healthy competition.

These athletes compete every weekend against their friends, winning gracefully, and losing gracefully, Stevens said.

Some of the athletes who competed in the Strathmore High School Rodeo are competing in high levels and the professional ranks.

The Strathmore High School Rodeo is a great steppingstone to become a professional athlete in the rodeo industry, Stevens said. “We’re developing great kids.”

By competing in rodeo, the athletes learn how to be respectful, and accountable.

“There are always many kids here. I think of them with so much pride. They are grown up, matured, helpful, and they know how to look after animals.

“I could go on for days about what rodeo could do for kid’s personal growth. It’s pretty amazing,” Stevens said.

Although the Strathmore High School Rodeo benefits from the athletes participating, the weekend rodeo also helps the community by bringing in additional revenue.

The community supports the rodeo by the sponsoring of the event and providing funds for prizes, Stevens said.

Stevens and her spouse Jim have organized the Strathmore High School Rodeo for years and have had many residents in the community step up and assist in running the rodeo.

“We’re thankful for the support we receive. Our community has always gotten behind our rodeo,” Stevens said.