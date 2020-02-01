$2.1 million to be invested in COVID-19 research

Five of the chosen projects will be at the University of Alberta and two will be at the University of Calgary

Seven Alberta-based researchers will receive $2.1 million in funding for innovative technology projects to help fight COVID-19.

Experts from Alberta Innovates, Alberta Health, and Alberta Health Services (AHS), will choose projects, such as antibody detection to improve Albertan’s safety against COVID-19.

“Alberta is home to innovative thinkers, world-class researchers, and exceptional problem solvers. In our response to COVID-19, Albertans are once again demonstrating that the skills and technology exist right here in our province to tackle any challenge. We are proud to support these Alberta-based projects that are finding new ways to understand and combat the spread of COVID-19,” said the Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer.

“We’re talking about the innovative steps being done right here in Alberta as it relates to COVID-19, as it relates to the research being done here that’s so innovative because it relates to machine learning, and the ability to track how the COVID-19 virus is spreading in real-time,” he said.

The $2.1 million funding provided by Alberta Innovates will be used for COVID-19 research including the ability to administer antibody testing.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the connection between health and economic wellbeing, as well as the ways in which both are lifted through research and innovation. Alberta Innovates brings together the best ideas and the brightest minds to accelerate solutions to challenges like the pandemic. These additional seven projects are driving innovative solutions to improve outcomes around prevention, detection, care, and recovery for Albertans,” said the CEO of Alberta Innovates, Laura Kilcrease.

“We all know that making sure we’re responsible through this pandemic is so key for us in making sure we have building blocks in place to recover as a province, all of us have done so many amazing things in our personal lives and made personal sacrifices, to make sure that we keep ourselves safe, and we keep those around us safe,” Schweitzer said.

“The research being done is going to ensure that as we emerge from this pandemic, Alberta continues to be at the forefront of leading and innovating,” he said.

Schweitzer is hopeful that the investment in COVID-19 research will create job opportunities while saving the lives of Albertans.

“We have to start doing a better job telling our story here in the province of Alberta about what we actually can accomplish and what we can do. We’re at the forefront of vaccine development, we’re at the forefront of antibody testing, we’re at the forefront of research, it’s going to save thousands of lives, if not more,” Schweitzer said.

“On top of that, it’s also going to create opportunities for people to commercialize these ideas and turn them into jobs and companies of the future. It’s the responsible thing for us to do as a province, to be at the forefront of the research as it relates to COVID-19, but also making sure we have those opportunities for the next generation of people coming up that will hopefully have another breakthrough and will lead to move innovation and move development,” he said.