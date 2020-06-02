20 million non-medical masks to be distributed across Alberta 

Tim Hortons, A&W and McDonald’s across the province will be distributing non-medical masks at no cost

Tim Hortons, A&W, and McDonald’s Canada have partnered with the government of Alberta to distribute 20 million non-medical masks at drive-thru locations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be distributed beginning in early June, at no cost.

“It’s so amazing to see great collaborative efforts working to keep our community safe such as this one,” said Deputy Mayor Michelle Young.

“At the end of the day, keeping people safe must always remain the top focus, and initiatives like this show what happens when organizations work together for the common good,” she added. “Thank you to all involved and stay safe.”

Distributing non-medical masks is part of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy to begin removing public health restrictions safely and gradually.

“We’re excited to participate in this program with the government that helps keep our community safe,” said A&W Franchisee Kelli Olson.

Last month, the Government of Alberta announced phased strategies for reopening businesses and services throughout the province.

“We follow the evidence in reposing restrictions, and we’re going to follow the evidence lifting them as well. The reality is that we here in Alberta, have flattened the curve,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

“We’ve made the right decisions based on the evidence and I’m incredibly proud of the health system and the way that all of our health professionals in the province have responded to the pandemic,” he said.

Adding, “It’s time to get the system working again, and show people that health care is safe.”

The Government of Alberta recognizes that as the province relaunches and Albertans adapt to a new normal, there could be situations where physical distancing is not possible, such as taking public transit, or shopping.

“In these situations, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw recommends wearing a non-medical or home-made face mask,” Shandro said.

“This helps provide an extra level of protection for everybody, as wearing a home-made mask or a non-medical mask in public is another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta,” he said.

The use of a mask is not mandatory, but optional for Albertans.

“To give everyone that option, our government has ordered 20 million non-medical masks for distribution to Albertans,” Shandro said.

“These non-medical masks are not Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), they are not part of the supply of PPE for our health care workers and our first responders, but Albertans will be eligible for four masks per person,” Shandro said.

“To assist us with the distribution, we have partnered with A&W, McDonald’s Canada, and Tim Hortons. The masks will be free of charge and no purchase will be necessary to obtain them,” he said.

The three restaurants had volunteered to distribute the masks at drive-thru locations across Alberta.

There are nearly 600 partnered drive-thru locations in the province, and 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 km of one.

“These three partners are doing it without expense to the Alberta taxpayer,” Shandro said.

By using the drive-thru for distribution physical distancing can also be maintained.

“For this reason, masks will only be available at the drive-thru,” Shandro said.

Currently, the Government of Alberta is working on alternatives for communities that don’t have easy access to a drive-thru including small municipalities, Indigenous communities in Alberta, Metis Settlements and local agencies.

Shandro encourages all Albertans to source their own supply of non-medical masks from local retailers or consider using a home-made mask when out in the community and physical distancing is not an option.

“Our government cannot supply Albertans with unlimited masks, this allotment should be considered a supplement to store brought or home-made masks,” Shandro said.

“This program will help Albertans get back to work and enjoy everyday activities safely as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout our province,” he said.

Adding, “I want to thank A&W, McDonald’s Canada, Tim Hortons, and all of the other organizations and municipalities that have come together to help us distribute millions of masks. The collective response from leaders in government, public, and private sectors has been overwhelming and I am incredibly grateful to everyone involved.”