Chestermere athlete brings home silver from 2020 Alberta Winter Games

Local hockey player Hannah Deck is proud of how she played during the 2020 Alberta Winter Games. Deck played a total of five games throughout the long-weekend and placed second. Moving forward, Deck is now preparing for playoffs and provincials with her regular season hockey team, the Rocky Mountain Raiders. Photo submitted by Kim Deck

Local hockey player, Hannah Deck is proud of how she played during the 2020 Alberta Winter Games.

Deck and her team lost two to one in overtime in the final game, resulting in a silver.

“I think I played really well, better games than I’ve ever played. I really brought my best to this tournament, and I’m walking away happy,” Deck said.

“My initial thoughts were gold is better than silver, but silver is still amazing,” she said.

Adding, “There were six teams in the round, it’s always nice to win, but silver is really good. It feels good.”

Throughout the long-weekend, Deck received support from her family, friends, regular hockey season teammates from the Rocky Mountain Raiders, and the community.

“I had a lot of support from family, friends, teammates, and people from my home town came and supported me as well,” Deck said.

Throughout the 2020 Alberta Winter Games, Deck played a total of five games.

Before stepping onto the ice each time, she would take a moment to envision the plays she wanted to make and to focus.

Deck had previously known a majority of her teammates in the 2020 Alberta Winter Games.

However, knowing how each other played was challenging.

“Getting to know how people play on the ice can be difficult, knowing where they are going to be, and how they play the game,” Deck said.

“We all played well together,” she added. “I was just really hoping to get far in this tournament, and we did.”

Playing in the 2020 Alberta Winter Games while still playing in her regular season hockey was difficult because Deck knew athletes who tried out for the games but didn’t receive a spot on the team.

“I know some kids on my team didn’t make the Alberta Winter Games, and it was tough seeing them not at the tournament,” Deck said.

However, competing in the 2020 Alberta Winter Games, was a great experience for Deck, and a good opportunity for her to create lasting memories while playing high-level hockey.

“My highlights on the ice were the goal scoring, the team bonding that happened on and off the ice, and the people in the crowd being really supportive,” Deck said.

“Off the ice, it was the team bonding, and the chemistry that we created,” she said.

Moving forward, Deck is now preparing for playoffs, and then provincials with her regular season hockey team, the Rocky Mountain Raiders.

For Deck’s father Kim Deck, seeing his daughter play in the 2020 Alberta Winter Games was an extremely proud moment, while also nerve-racking.

“Wanting her to place her best, luckily, she had a good tournament,” Kim said.

Adding, “It was a lot of fun, she had a ton of support out there from people from Chestermere.”