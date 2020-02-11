Chestermere/Indus Modified Mixed Bonspiel Another Great Success!

The Chestermere and Indus Curling Clubs hosted their 13th Annual Combined Modified Mixed Bonspiel on January 31st, February 1st, 2nd, 2020. The qualifications to enter are that only the Skip and Third must be of opposite genders. Our Bonspiel was full this year with a total of 24 teams from Chestermere, Indus, Carseland and Calgary. Teams alternated their draws between the two ice rinks and the ice conditions were fantastic at both rinks! The two clubs have a terrific relationship, and great fun was had by all! The competition was very close and in the end the top 3 spots were all captured by Chestermere Teams. The A Event went to the Janke team consisting of Skip – Wolfgang Janke, Third – Christine McMitchell, Second – Evan Shields and Lead – Cindy Smith. The Adams team took the B Event; Skip – Keith Adams, Third – Caryn Mann, Second – Trevor Nociar and Lead – Debbie Adams. And the Dalsto team battled their way through 6 games in 3 days to win the C Event; Skip – Bruce Dalsto, Third – Deb Davidson, Second – Paul Durant and Lead – Angela Cranston. Anyone who is interested in curling in Chestermere next season, please check out our website at www.chestermerecurling.com