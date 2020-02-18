Chestermere Lakers Athletics – Feb update

Varsity Girls Basketball (Mr. Isbister)

The Lakers varsity team had a busy week taking on Bow Valley High School out of Cochrane at home. The game was intense throughout with the score going back and forth. The Lakers had a shot to tie the game, but missed as the clock expired losing by 3. This is a matchup we could see in the finals for the Rockyview Championship. This home game was also Senior night where we got to recognize our four seniors: Haylee Bailey, Isabel Lacava, Alysha Matchett and Emma Tanner. They have played such an important role to the Lakers basketball program and we will miss them.

The Lakers also travelled to Red Deer this past weekend to play in the Lindsay Thurber Composite basketball tournament. The Lakers played 3 games, losing to Spruce Grove (Edmonton) and Hunting Hills (Red Deer) but beating Grande Prairie. Abby Farrell was named tournament all-star for the weekend. The Lakers now head to Edmonton next weekend for the Tri-Prov tournament at Harry Ainley High School.

Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Congratulations to the JV boys on winning the consolation final at the Foothills Composite JV classic. After a close loss to start off the tournament, the team rebounded with two wins to take the consolation final. The team played great with Jashan Gill scoring 10 3’s and finishing with 38. Excellent work boys! Good luck the rest of the season.