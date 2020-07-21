Chestermere Soundwaves gives seniors an opportunity to socialize despite COVID-19 

Chestermere Whitecappers members enjoyed a picnic and live music Saturday afternoon

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer performed for the Chestermere Whitecappers on July 18. "The Whitecappers hold a very close place in my heart. We’ve been so blessed to be invited to so many of their events,” Aheer said. Photo by Emily Rogers

The Chestermere Whitecappers Association members were able to appropriately socialize, while having a picnic and listening to performances from the Chestermere Soundwaves, and MLA Leela Aheer on July 18 at Camp Chestermere.

“We realize that the seniors from the Whitecappers have been missing socializing because they are a high-risk, vulnerable group,” said Vice President of the Chestermere Whitecappers Association Karen Rideout.

To ensure the safety of the Chestermere Whitecappers, Rideout and the Chestermere Soundwave members wanted to host an event outside, with many precautions including physical distancing of two metres and increased sanitization practices.

“It gave them an opportunity to catch up with their old friends, have lunch together, and just a couple of hours of fun,” Rideout said.

“Everybody who was there very much enjoyed it,” she said.

During the event, the Chestermere Soundwaves performed four songs, following a 15-minute exercise class, and a half-hour performance from Aheer.

“We haven’t performed since February, there was no practice, we took four songs that we know and that we don’t need practice for,” Rideout said.

“It went well, we had people engaged, I could see some smiling faces,” she added.

For Aheer, performing for the Chestermere Whitecappers was extremely important as she’s been a part of the organization for over five years.

“The Whitecappers hold a very close place in my heart. We’ve been so blessed to be invited to so many of their events,” Aheer said.

“We’re honoured, these are beautiful humans, and we wanted to come and spend a little time with them,” she added. “Being able to spend time with them is good for my heart.”

Going forward, Rideout is open to suggestions of different activities members of the Chestermere Whitecappers would like to see over the summer that fit into the province’s health guidelines.