Chestermere to welcome curlers from around the world this December

The City of Chestermere will be welcoming the top 15 men’s and the top 15 women’s curling teams who are competing for the BOOST National Championship Cup at the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling.

From Dec. 8, until Dec. 13, there will be up to four draws per day at the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) Red Arena.

“We have our resident Olympic Curling Gold Medalist, Ben Hebert, to thank for making this Grand Slam of Curling event happen in Chestermere,” said the Lead Volunteer Coordinator on the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Committee Marla Forth.

Hebert assists Forth with coaching the Chestermere Junior Curlers whenever he gets the opportunity.

“He is very involved with the community. Ben is a very proud Chestermerian,” Forth said.

Hebert was inspired to bring the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling to Chestermere as a majority of the Grand Slam events are hosted in eastern Canada, Forth said.

Adding, “This is a lot of traveling for him to enter these events, so he really wanted to see if a Grand Slam event could be hosted in Chestermere and I think he really wanted to show off his current home town as well.”

To bring the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event to Chestermere, Hebert met with Sportsnet, the CRCA General Manager Jody Nouwen, and Mayor Marshall Chalmers, to explain what it would be like for the community to host the event and the benefits.

Not only will the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling showcase the best curlers, but it will also benefit the community economically.

“Potentially upwards of eight million dollars could move through the City of Chestermere during this six-day event,” Forth said.

Other municipalities that have hosted an elite curling championship event benefited greatly and had found that roughly one-quarter of attendees will revisit a community where they had a good experience, Forth said.

“We should see the benefits in our community long after the event is held. This event promises great exposure for Chestermere and local sponsors alike,” she said.

Adding, “There are incredible in-venue branding opportunities, also the amount of coverage our community and sponsors will receive through the Sportsnet broadcast will be tremendous.”

Although the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling has only recently been announced, Forth has heard a lot of positive feedback from curlers and non-curlers.

“People are really excited to see these big-name curlers right in our own community,” Forth said.

“Curlers are personable people at these events. The elite curlers are so happy to talk with the public and sign autographs. They’re really personable. It’s really exciting,” she said.

Currently, Forth and the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Committee is looking for volunteers.

To volunteer, please visit the Chestermere Curling Association at www.chestermerecurling.com or the City of Chestermere website at www.chestermere.ca.